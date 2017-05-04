

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $86.43 million, or $0.88 per share. This was down from $92.34 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $346.36 million. This was up from $341.83 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $86.43 Mln. vs. $92.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.88 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.4% -Revenue (Q1): $346.36 Mln vs. $341.83 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%



