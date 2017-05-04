Neuro-Bio Ltd Appoints Dr. Robert Haigh as Chief Operating Officer

OXFORD, England, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Brings more than 25 years of successful R&D management and board level experience in pharmaceutical and biotech companies across Europe and the US

Neuro-Bio Ltd, a UK-based early stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Robert Haigh as its new Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Haigh has more than 25 years of senior management and board level experience in pharmaceutical and biotech companies across Europe and the US. He joins Neuro-Bio from KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a company he co-founded in 2011 and where he served as COO before the company's recent merger with Carbylan Therapeutics.

Neuro-Bio's CEO, Baroness Professor Susan Greenfield said, "We are delighted to have Robert join the Neuro-Bio team. His experience in setting up and leading biotech companies, his successful execution of drug discovery programs and his understanding of the commercially important and value add elements of drug development will support Neuro-Bio's continued growth and create significant business opportunities in the future."

Dr. Haigh said of his appointment, "I am very excited to be joining up with this world-leading team of neuroscientists and investors. Neuro-Bio has discovered a novel approach to the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and is putting together a product pipeline that includes a diagnostic method and much needed new medicines to improve the outcomes for the millions of patients with Alzheimer's Disease."

Dr. Haigh's pharmaceutical career started at Boehringer Ingelheim in 1992 where he was a member of the team that discovered the blockbuster cardiovascular drug Micardis before becoming a founder member of the Oncology Research division. Dr. Haigh then moved to Ferring Pharmaceuticals in 1996 where he held various senior management positions in R&D before becoming CEO of the UK R&D site and a Board Director of the US R&D site. In 2008 Dr. Haigh led the spin-out of Ferring's small molecule assets into Vantia Ltd where he was CSO prior to leading the spin-out of KalVista.

Editor's Notes:

Neuro-Bio Ltd (http://www.neuro-bio.com ) is an early stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing novel, effective therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Motor Neuron diseases. The company was founded in 2013 by Baroness Professor Susan Greenfield based on 40 years of original neuroscience research leading to an exclusive and proprietary approach to developing therapies to arrest the progress of these CNS disorders.