

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $136 million, or $0.76 per share. This was up from $86 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 40.3% to $2.47 billion. This was up from $1.76 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



