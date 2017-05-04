Ferratum Oyj: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Ferratum Oyj

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung Ferratum Oyj: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Ferratum Oyj 04.05.2017 / 12:21 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Ferratum Oyj: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Ferratum Oyj

Helsinki, 4 May 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum").

DECISIONS OF FERRATUM'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2017

Ferratum held its Annual General Meeting today and the meeting made the following resolutions.

ADOPTION OF THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND DISCHARGE FROM LIABILITY

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Annual Accounts including the Consolidated Annual Accounts for the financial year 2016 and discharged the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2016.

DIVIDEND

The Annual General Meeting decided in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors that a per-share dividend of EUR 0.12 will be paid for the financial year 2016 to a total of EUR 2,589,331 to the shareholders who on the dividend record date 8 May 2017 are registered in the company's shareholders' register. The payment date for the dividend will be 15 May 2017.

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of members of the board of directors as seven (7). The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Pieter van Groos as chairman, Jorma Jokela as deputy chairman and Erik Ferm, Lea Liigus, Juhani Vanhala and Jouni Hakanen as ordinary members of the board of directors. Upon proposal by a shareholder the Annual General Meeting elected Christopher Wang as a new ordinary member of the board of directors. All members were elected for a term ending at the end of the next annual general meeting. Christopher Wang was elected due to his broad expertise in the financial sector in Asia. A biography of Mr Wang can be found on the Group website, www.ferratumgroup.com.

REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the chairman of the board of directors be paid EUR 2,000 per month and the other members of the board of directors EUR 1,500 per month. Furthermore it was resolved that no remuneration will be paid to the members who are employees or managing director of the company or a subsidiary of the company.

AUDITOR AND REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITOR

Audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, which had stated that APA Mikko Nieminen will act as the responsible auditor, was appointed as auditor of the company for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It was decided that the auditor be paid reasonable remuneration in accordance with the auditor's invoice, which shall be approved by the company.

AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES AND SPECIAL RIGHTS ENTITLING TO SHARES

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorise the Board of Directors to decide to issue at maximum 500,000 new shares and to convey the Company's 146,200 own shares held by the Company.

The authorisation also includes the right to issue special rights, in the meaning of Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Companies Act, which entitle to the Company's new shares or the Company's own shares held by the Company against consideration.

The amount of shares to be issued shall not exceed 646,200 shares, which corresponds to approximately 3.0 per cent of the Company's total amount of shares.

Shares potentially issued by virtue of the special rights entitling to shares are included in the aforesaid maximum number of shares.

The authorisation entitles the Board to decide on a directed share issue and issue of special rights in deviation from the pre-emptive rights of shareholders subject to the conditions mentioned in the Companies Act. The Board can use the authorisation in one or several tranches to all purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorisation is proposed to be in force until the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2018.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 5,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to twelve months. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2016).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens European media enquiries: Krause, CFO T: +49 30 88715308 Edelman.ergo, A Daniel J Edelman F: +49 30 88715309 E: Company Alexander Schmidt | Andreas [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com Martin T: +49 69 27 13 89 26 E: 1. [1]Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.co mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum. m E:

com [2]Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com 1. mailto:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmaner go.com 2. mailto:Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo. com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK media enquiries: Smithfield, A Head of Investor Relations T: Daniel J Edelman Company Alex +358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 1614 E: 7903 0669 | +44 20 7903 0675 E: [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: 1. [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1. mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

tum.com 2. mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

04.05.2017 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

570063 04.05.2017

ISIN FI4000106299

AXC0146 2017-05-04/12:22