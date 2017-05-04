Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Transaction in Own Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Transactions in Own Shares



Weiss Korea announces that on 3 May 2017 it purchased 3,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 159.50p per share in accordance with the authority granted to it by shareholders at its 2016 Annual General Meeting. The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company has 93,909,750 ordinary shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury.

