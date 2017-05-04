sprite-preloader
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, May 4

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Transactions in Own Shares


Weiss Korea announces that on 3 May 2017 it purchased 3,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of 159.50p per share in accordance with the authority granted to it by shareholders at its 2016 Annual General Meeting. The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company has 93,909,750 ordinary shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury.

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer+44 20 7496 3000
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited+44 1481 745 323
Sam Walden
Website
weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

