

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Thursday, after data showed that the Eurozone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April.



Data from IHS Markit showed that the final composite output index rose to 56.8 in April from 56.4 in March. This was also slightly higher than the flash estimate of 56.7. Activity has expanded for 46 months in a row.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index improved to 56.4 in April from 56.0 in March. The flash reading was 56.2.



Also, the rate of growth in Germany's total activity was little changed from March's recent peak. The final composite PMI came in at 56.7, down from 57.1 in March. But the reading was above the flash estimate of 56.3. The services PMI dropped less than estimated to 55.4 from 55.6 in March. The initial score was 54.7.



Elsewhere, in France, the composite PMI fell to 56.6 in April from 56.8 a month ago and also stayed below the initial estimate of 57.4. The services PMI slid to 56.7 from 57.5. The flash estimate was 57.7.



In other economic news, data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone retail trade grew at a slower pace in March on weak clothing sales. Retail sales climbed 0.3 percent month-on-month in March, slower than the 0.5 percent increase seen in February. However, sales were expected to remain flat in March.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.3 percent in March from 1.7 percent in February. Economists had forecast a moderate 2.1 percent expansion.



Meanwhile, European stocks traded higher as investors appeared to have taken the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy statement in their stride and looked ahead to a vote on the newest version of the Republican's health care bill later today that will replace Obamacare.



While leaving interest rates unchanged, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday downplayed recent weak economic growth and suggested that the near-term risks to the economic outlook are roughly balanced.



In the Asian trading today, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



In the European trading, the euro rose to 2-day highs of 0.8478 against the pound and 1.0842 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8454 and 1.0815, respectively. If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the pound and 1.09 against the franc.



Against the NZ dollar, the euro advanced to a 6-day high of 1.5902 from an early low of 1.5827. The euro is likely to find resistance around the 1.60 region.



The euro climbed to nearly a 4-month high of 123.46 against the yen and nearly a 6-month high of 1.4757 against the Australian dollar, from early lows of 122.59 and 1.4654, respectively. The euro may test resistance around 124.00 against the yen and 1.49 against the aussie.



Against the U.S. dollar, the euro edged up to 1.0934 from an early 6-day low of 1.0875. The euro is likely to find resistance around the 1.10 region.



The euro climbed to 1.4997 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.4929. On the upside, 1.50 is seen as the next resistance level for the euro.



Looking ahead, European Central Bank board member Sabine Lautenschlager is expected to speak in Frankfurtat 6:30 am ET.



At 7:00 am ET, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Peter Praet will speak at a conference in Brussels.



At 7:35 am ET, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch is expected to speak at a conference in Luxembourg.



In the New York session, U.S. and Canada trade data for March, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 29, U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders for March are slated for release,



At 11:00 am ET, ECB supervisor Daniele Nouy, European Banking Authority Director Adam Farkas,and Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret are scheduled to speak at a banking conference in Frankfurt.



At 12:30 pm ET, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to speak at the Jean Monnet Foundation, in Switzerland.



At 4:25 pm ET, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is scheduled to speak before the CanCham México and Club de Industriales, in Mexico City.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX