CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe") (TSX: TGL) (NASDAQ: TGA) will announce its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday May 11, 2017 before the opening of the stock markets. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day:

Time: 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) Dial-in: (416) 340-2216 or toll-free at 1-800-377-0758 Webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8426

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing (905) 694-9451 or toll-free at 1-800-408-3053. The pass code is 7413750#. The replay will expire at 23:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 18, 2017. Thereafter, a copy of the call can be accessed through a link on TransGlobe's website at www.trans-globe.com.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

Contacts:

TransGlobe Energy Corporation

Investor Relations

Steve Langmaid

(403) 444-4787

investor.relations@trans-globe.com

www.trans-globe.com



