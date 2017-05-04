Despite installing record capacities of solar power, India's renewable energy additions for financial year 2016-17 were 11,319.17 MW - some 5,340 MW below the targeted capacity, data shows.

Official statistics published by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) have revealed that India fell 5 GW short of hitting its new renewable energy installation target in financial year (FY) 2016-17.

The MNRE data, compiled by Mercom Capital Group, shows that combined new renewable energy capacity grew 11,320 MW in FY 2016-17, while ...

