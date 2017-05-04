

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Thursday as growing optimism on the U.S. economy and polls predicting a 60/40 victory in favor of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron helped offset mixed corporate earnings results.



There is some respite on the data front as survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed that the U.K. service sector activity growth accelerated unexpectedly in April. The headline PMI rose to 55.8 from 55.0 in March.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 26 points or 0.37 percent at 7,261 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Wednesday.



HSBC Holdings rallied 4 percent as the bank reported a surprise increase in first-quarter revenue, driven by loan growth in Asia and a jump in trading income.



Shares of Imagination Technologies added 2 percent. The graphics chip designer said it has started a 'dispute resolution procedure' with tech giant Apple over issues relating to intellectual property.



Royal Dutch Shell also rallied 2 percent after its first-quarter net profit more than doubled, helped by rising oil prices.



Glencore fell more than 2 percent on reporting a 3 percent decline in first-quarter copper production from its own sources.



Satellite operator Inmarsat lost 3 percent after it swung to a loss in the first quarter.



Rolls Royce Holdings dropped over 1 percent as the Financial Reporting Council launched an investigation into KPMG relating to its audit work on the company's financial statements for the years 2011 to 2013.



Next Plc shares fell as much as 5 percent after the retail giant cut the top end of its profit guidance following a disappointing first quarter.



