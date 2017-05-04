

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car registrations logged a double-digit decline in April as buyers brought forward purchases ahead of the switch to new Vehicle Excise Duty rates, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders, or SMMT said Thursday.



New car registrations declined notably by 19.8 percent year-on-year to 152,076 units in April. The new VED rates came into force on April 1, 2017.



Nonetheless, the year-to-date performance remained at record levels. During January to April, new registrations advanced 1.1 percent to 972,092, the highest level on record.



'With the rush to register new cars and avoid VED tax rises before the end of March, as well as fewer selling days due to the later Easter, April was always going to be much slower,' Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



Hawes expects demand to stabilize over the year as the turbulence created by these tax changes decreases.



