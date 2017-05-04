

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday for an eighth consecutive policy session and signaled that the rate would remain at the current level in the coming months.



The Executive Board of the Norges Bank left the key policy rate unchanged at 0.50 percent, in line with economists' expectations. The previous change in the rate was a 25 basis points reduction in March 2016.



'The outlook and the balance of risks for the Norwegian economy do not appear to have changed substantially since the March Report,' Norges Bank Governor Oystein Olsen said.



In March, policymakers had assessed that there was a continued need for an expansionary monetary policy as capacity utilization was assessed to be below a normal level, and inflation was expected to range between 1 and 2 percent in the coming years.



Consequently, the board signaled that the key policy rate would most likely remain at 0.5 percent in the period ahead.



The Norges Bank also announced on Thursday that it will start publishing the minutes of the monetary policy meetings as part of the board's assessment to be published when the interest rate decision is announced.



The board also raised the number of policy sessions a year to eight from six, beginning in 2018.



'With more frequent monetary policy meetings and the publication of the minutes, including voting records of the Executive Board, the Bank is seeking to increase monetary policy transparency,' Olsen said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX