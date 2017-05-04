Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"In the first quarter, we continued to deliver on our strategic initiatives at our Americas and International outdoor businesses," said Bob Pittman, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "Around the world, we are investing in building out our digital networks, winning and renewing contracts, and expanding our data-rich, analytics capabilities and automated ad-buying solutions for our marketing partners."

Rich Bressler, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., said: "Consolidated revenues, operating income and OIBDAN declined in the first quarter. Adjusting for divestitures and foreign exchange, however, our revenues increased. We remain focused on balancing financial discipline with investments to grow our businesses."

Key Financial Highlights

The Company's key financial highlights for the first quarter of 2017 include:

Consolidated revenue decreased 7.5%. Consolidated revenue increased 1.7%, after adjusting for a $12.8 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and the $40.6 million impact of the sale of non-strategic markets and businesses.

Americas revenues decreased $3.1 million, or 1.1%. Revenues increased $0.7 million, or 0.2%, after adjusting for a $1.4 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and a $5.2 million impact from the sale of non-strategic markets.

International revenues decreased $41.2 million, or 13.4%. Revenues increased $8.3 million, or 3.1%, after adjusting for a $14.2 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and a $35.4 million impact from the sale of our businesses in Turkey and Australia.

Operating income decreased 92.6% to $21.6 million, primarily due to the net gain of $278.3 million on the sale of non-strategic outdoor markets in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the net gain of $28.6 million on the sale of our Americas Indianapolis market in the first quarter of 2017.

OIBDAN decreased 27.1%. OIBDAN decreased 20.1%, excluding the impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and the impact of the sale of non-strategic markets and businesses.

Key Non-Financial Highlights

The Company's recent key non-financial highlights include:

Installed 23 new digital billboards and acquired 31 digital boards in our first quarter transaction for a total of 1,167 across North America, and installed 557 digital displays in the first quarter for a total of more than 12,500 across International outdoor's markets.

Signed a new 10-year partnership with the Honolulu International Airport (HNL) to provide a comprehensive digital advertising network throughout the airport. We are the first media company to offer an in-terminal advertising concession to HNL.

Won a new five-year contract to provide Milwaukee County's General Mitchell International Airport with an immersive digital media program that integrates the latest innovative advertising media and technologies to offer a new level of opportunities for passenger engagement.

Began selling and posting a series of new wallscapes and bulletins at the Sunset Millennium premier real estate development project in West Hollywood that are among the largest out-of-home media available in the Los Angeles area.

Introduced Europe's first out-of-home automated ad-buying tool in the UK after its successful launch in Belgium. Now UK customers can access and buy audience-based packages on an automated guaranteed basis across 'Storm', International outdoor's premium digital out-of-home network in the UK.

Installed over 150 additional Adshel Live screens in the UK including over 70 phone box products in London and now have over 1,000 Adshel Live screens throughout the UK.

Plan to install more than 100 digital screens in shopping malls across Sweden by the summer to increase our presence in the country's top 20 cities.

Strengthened our presence in the Canton of Basel-Stadt, Switzerland, by winning contracts to install 11 digital screens and operate new street furniture poster sites.

GAAP Measures by Segment

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, %

Change 2017 2016 Revenue Americas 279,420 282,528 (1.1 International 265,306 306,486 (13.4 Consolidated revenue 544,726 589,014 (7.5 Direct Operating and SG&A expenses1 Americas 196,559 193,341 1.7 International 247,146 275,447 (10.3 Consolidated Direct Operating and SG&A expenses1 443,705 468,788 (5.4 Operating income Americas 37,566 43,071 (12.8 International (12,513 (6,841 (82.9 Corporate2 (36,066 (29,623 (21.7 Other operating income, net 32,611 284,774 (88.5 Consolidated Operating income 21,598 291,381 (92.6

1 Direct Operating and SG&A Expenses as included throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of Direct operating expenses (excludes depreciation and amortization) and Selling, general and administrative expenses (excludes depreciation and amortization). 2 Includes Corporate depreciation and amortization of $1.5 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Non-GAAP Measures1 (see preceding table for comparable GAAP measures)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, %

Change 2017 2016 Revenue excluding movements in foreign exchange Americas 278,052 282,528 (1.6 International 279,494 306,486 (8.8 Consolidated revenue excluding movements in foreign exchange 557,546 589,014 (5.3 Direct Operating and SG&A expenses1 excluding movements in foreign exchange Americas 195,162 193,341 0.9 International 260,253 275,447 (5.5 Consolidated Direct Operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in foreign exchange 455,415 468,788 (2.9 OIBDAN Americas 82,861 89,187 (7.1 International 18,160 31,039 (41.5 Corporate (32,181 (25,854 24.5 Consolidated OIBDAN 68,840 94,372 (27.1 OIBDANexcluding movements in foreign exchange Americas 82,890 89,187 (7.1 International 19,241 31,039 (38.0 Corporate (33,267 (25,854 28.7 Consolidated OIBDANexcluding movements in foreign exchange 68,864 94,372 (27.0 Revenue excluding effects of foreign exchange and revenue from markets and businesses sold Americas 276,603 275,915 0.2 International 279,494 271,145 3.1 Consolidated revenue, excluding effects of foreign exchange and revenue from

markets and businesses sold 556,097 547,060 1.7 OIBDAN excluding effects of foreign exchange and revenue from markets and businesses sold Americas 82,407 86,643 (4.9 International 19,241 24,839 (22.5 Consolidated OIBDAN, excluding effects of foreign exchange and revenue from

markets and businesses sold 68,381 85,628 (20.1

Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the 2017 presentation of financial information throughout the press release.

1 See the end of this press release for reconciliations of (i) OIBDAN excluding effects of foreign exchange rates and OIBDAN for each segment, to consolidated and segment operating income (loss); (ii) revenues, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates, to revenues; (iii) direct operating and SG&A expenses, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates, to direct operating and SG&A expenses; (iv) corporate expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expenses and effects of foreign exchange rates, to corporate expenses; (v) Consolidated and segment revenues, excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates and results from markets and businesses sold, to Consolidated and segment revenues; (vi) Consolidated and segment direct operating and SG&A expenses, excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates and results from markets and businesses sold, to Consolidated and segment direct operating and SG&A expenses; and (vii) Consolidated and segment OIBDAN, excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates and results from markets and businesses sold, to Consolidated and segment operating income. See also the definition of OIBDAN under the Supplemental Disclosure section in this release.

First Quarter 2017 Results

Consolidated

Consolidated revenue decreased $44.3 million, or 7.5%, during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Consolidated revenue increased $9.0 million, or 1.7%, after adjusting for a $12.8 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and the $40.6 million impact from the sale of non-strategic markets and businesses.

Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses decreased $25.1 million, or 5.4%, during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses increased $18.9 million, or 4.3%, in the first quarter, after adjusting for a $11.7 million impact of movements in foreign exchange rates and the $32.2 million impact from the sale of non-strategic markets and businesses.

Consolidated operating income decreased 92.6% to $21.6 million, during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to the net gain of $278.3 million on the sale of non-strategic outdoor markets in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the net gain of $28.6 million on the sale of our Americas Indianapolis market in the first quarter of 2017.

The Company's OIBDAN decreased 27.1% to $68.8 million, during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. The Company's OIBDAN decreased 20.1% in the first quarter 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, after adjusting for movements in foreign exchange rates and the impact from the sale of non-strategic markets and businesses.

Included in the 2017 first quarter operating income and OIBDANwere $3.5 million of direct operating and SG&A expenses and $0.4 million of corporate expenses associated with the Company's strategic revenue and efficiency initiatives, an increase of $1.6 million compared to such expenses in the prior year.

Americas

Americas outdoor revenues decreased $3.1 million, or 1.1%, during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Revenues increased $0.7 million, or 0.2%, after adjusting for a $1.4 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and a $5.2 million impact from the sale of non-strategic markets.

Direct operating and SG&A expenses increased $3.2 million, or 1.7%, during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Direct operating and SG&A expenses increased $4.9 million, or 2.6%, after adjusting for a $1.4 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and the $3.1 million impact from the sale of non-strategic markets.

Operating income decreased 12.8% to $37.6 million during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016, resulting primarily from the sale of the non-strategic markets in the first quarter of 2016. OIBDAN decreased $6.3 million, or 7.1%. OIBDAN decreased $4.2 million, or 4.9%, during the first quarter 2017, after adjusting for the $2.0 million impact from the sale of non-strategic markets. Operating income and OIBDAN in the first quarter of 2017 each included $0.6 million in expenses related to investments in strategic revenue and efficiency initiatives compared to $1.1 million in the 2016 period.

International

International outdoor revenues decreased $41.2 million, or 13.4%, during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Revenues increased $8.3 million, or 3.1%, after adjusting for a $14.2 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and the $35.4 million impact from the sale of our businesses in Turkey and Australia. The increase is primarily due to growth across several markets including Spain, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, primarily from new contracts and digital expansion.

Direct operating and SG&A expenses decreased $28.3 million, or 10.3%, during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Direct operating and SG&A expenses increased $13.9 million, or 5.7%, after adjusting for a $13.1 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and the $29.1 million impact from the sale of our businesses in Turkey and Australia. Direct operating and SG&A expenses increased primarily due to higher site lease and production expenses in countries experiencing revenue growth.

Operating loss increased 82.9% to $(12.5) million during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the first quarter of 2016. OIBDAN decreased $12.9 million, or 41.5%. OIBDAN decreased $5.6 million, or 22.5%, during the first quarter 2017, after adjusting for a $1.1 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates and the $6.2 million impact from the sale of our businesses in Turkey and Australia in 2016. Operating income and OIBDAN in the first quarter of 2017 each include $2.9 million in expenses related to investments in strategic revenue and efficiency initiatives compared to $0.9 million in the 2016 period.

Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV")

CCIBV's consolidated revenues decreased $35.5 million to $223.9 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. This decrease includes a $14.2 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates.

CCIBV's operating loss was $20.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to operating loss of $14.6 million in the same period in 2016. This decrease includes a $1.1 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity and Financial Position

As of March 31, 2017, we had $200.6 million of cash on our balance sheet, including $141.8 million of cash held outside the U.S. by our subsidiaries. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, cash used for operating activities was $50.1 million, cash provided by investing activities was $16.3 million, cash used for financing activities was $311.1 million, and there was $3.6 million impact from movements in foreign exchange rates on cash. The net decrease in cash from December 31, 2016 was $341.4 million.

Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2017 were $36.3 million compared to $47.2 million for the same period in 2016.

On February 23, 2017, we paid a special dividend of $282.5 million to our stockholders using a portion of the proceeds from the sales of certain non-strategic U.S. markets and of our Australia business.

Conference Call

The Company, along with its parent company, iHeartMedia, Inc., will host a conference call to discuss results on May 4, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is (800) 398-9386 (U.S. callers) and (612) 332-0418 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 422506. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor section of www.iheartmedia.com and www.clearchanneloutdoor.com. After the live conference call, a replay will be available for a period of thirty days. The replay numbers are (800) 475-6701 (U.S. callers) and (320) 365-3844 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 422506. An archive of the webcast will be available beginning 24 hours after the call for a period of thirty days.

TABLE 1 Financial Highlights of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017 2016 Revenue 544,726 589,014 Operating expenses: Direct operating expenses (excludes depreciation and amortization) 327,931 341,987 Selling, general and administrative expenses (excludes depreciation and amortization) 115,774 126,801 Corporate expenses (excludes depreciation and amortization) 34,540 28,224 Depreciation and amortization 77,494 85,395 Other operating income, net 32,611 284,774 Operating income 21,598 291,381 Interest expense 92,633 93,873 Interest income on Due from iHeartCommunications 14,807 12,713 Equity in loss of nonconsolidated affiliates (472 (415 Other income (expense), net 3,867 (5,803 Income (loss) before income taxes (52,833 204,003 Income tax benefit (expense) 21,837 (62,917 Consolidated net income (loss) (30,996 141,086 Less: Amount attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,995 976 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (29,001 140,110

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, foreign exchange rate movements decreased the Company's revenues by $12.8 million and decreased direct operating expenses by $9.1 million, SG&A expenses by $2.6 million and Corporate expenses by $1.1 million.

TABLE 2 Selected Balance Sheet Information

Selected balance sheet information for March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016:

(In millions) March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Cash and cash equivalents 200.6 542.0 Total current assets 964.6 1,341.4 Net property, plant and equipment 1,398.8 1,412.8 Due from iHeartCommunications 915.1 885.7 Total assets 5,386.4 5,718.8 Current liabilities (excluding current portion of long-term debt) 618.0 634.7 Long-term debt (including current portion of long-term debt) 5,119.5 5,117.0 Shareholders' deficit (1,234.5 (930.9

TABLE 3 Total Debt

At March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings had a total net debt of:

(In millions) March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Clear Channel Worldwide Senior Notes: 6.5% Series A Senior Notes Due 2022 735.8 735.8 6.5% Series B Senior Notes Due 2022 1,989.2 1,989.2 Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Senior Subordinated Notes: 7.625% Series A Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2020 275.0 275.0 7.625% Series B Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2020 1,925.0 1,925.0 Clear Channel International B.V. Senior Notes due 2020 225.0 225.0 Other debt 14.7 14.8 Original issue discount (6.5 (6.7 Long-term debt fees (38.7 (41.1 Total debt 5,119.5 5,117.0 Cash 200.6 542.0 Net Debt 4,918.9 4,575.0

The current portion of long-term debt was $6.7 million and $7.0 million as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

The following tables set forth the Company's OIBDAN for the three months and year ended March 31, 2017 and 2016. The Company defines OIBDAN as consolidated operating income adjusted to exclude non-cash compensation expenses, included within corporate expenses, as well as the following line items presented in its Statement of Operations: Depreciation and amortization; Impairment charges; and Other operating income (expense), net.

The Company uses OIBDAN, among other measures, to evaluate the Company's operating performance. This measure is among the primary measures used by management for the planning and forecasting of future periods, as well as for measuring performance for compensation of executives and other members of management. We believe this measure is an important indicator of the Company's operational strength and performance of its business because it provides a link between operational performance and operating income. It is also a primary measure used by management in evaluating companies as potential acquisition targets.

The Company believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by the Company's management. The Company believes it helps improve investors' ability to understand the Company's operating performance and makes it easier to compare the Company's results with other companies that have different capital structures or tax rates. In addition, the Company believes this measure is also among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and peers in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry.

Since OIBDAN is not a measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, operating income as an indicator of operating performance and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. OIBDAN is not necessarily a measure of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. As it excludes certain financial information compared with operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the types of events and transactions which are excluded.

The other non-GAAP financial measures presented in the tables below are: (i) revenues, direct operating and SG&A expenses and OIBDAN, each excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates; (ii) revenues, direct operating and SG&A expenses and OIBDAN, each excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates and the results from markets and businesses sold and (iii) corporate expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expenses and the effects of foreign exchange rates.

The Company presents revenues, direct operating and SG&A expenses and OIBDAN, each excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates, because management believes that viewing certain financial results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates facilitates period to period comparisons of business performance and provides useful information to investors. A significant portion of the Company's advertising operations are conducted in foreign markets, principally Europe, the U.K. and China, and management reviews the results from its foreign operations on a constant dollar basis. Revenues, direct operating and SG&A expenses and OIBDAN, each excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates, are calculated by converting the current period's amounts in local currency to U.S. dollars using average foreign exchange rates for the prior period.

In the first quarter of 2016, the Company sold nine non-strategic Americas markets. The Company sold its businesses in Turkey and Australia in the second and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. In the first quarter of 2017, the Company sold its Indianapolis market. The Company presents revenues, direct operating and SG&A expenses and OIBDAN, each excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates and the results from markets and businesses sold, for the consolidated Company and the Company's segments, in order to facilitate investors' understanding of operational trends without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and without the results from the markets and businesses that were sold, as these results will not be included in the Company's results in current and future periods.

Corporate expenses excluding the effects of non-cash compensation expenses is presented as OIBDAN excludes non-cash compensation expenses.

Since these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as an indicator of operating performance.

As required by the SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations below to the most directly comparable amounts reported under GAAP, including (i) OIBDAN excluding effects of foreign exchange rates and OIBDAN for each segment, to consolidated and segment operating income (loss); (ii) revenues, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates, to revenues; (iii) direct operating and SG&A expenses, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates, to direct operating and SG&A expenses; (iv) corporate expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expenses and effects of foreign exchange rates, to corporate expenses; (v) Consolidated and segment revenues, excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates and results from markets and businesses sold, to Consolidated and segment revenues; (vi) Consolidated and segment direct operating and SG&A expenses, excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates and results from markets and businesses sold, to Consolidated and segment direct operating and SG&A expenses; and (vii) Consolidated and segment OIBDAN, excluding the effects of foreign exchange rates and results from markets and businesses sold, to Consolidated and segment operating income.

Reconciliation of OIBDAN, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates and OIBDAN for each segment to, Consolidated and Segment Operating Income (Loss)

(In thousands) OIBDAN

excluding

effects of

foreign

exchange Foreign

exchange

effects OIBDAN

(subtotal) Non-cash

compensation

expenses Depreciation

and

amortization Impairment

charges Other

operating

(income)

expense, net Operating

income (loss) Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Americas 82,890 (29 82,861 45,295 37,566 International 19,241 (1,081 18,160 30,673 (12,513 Corporate (33,267 1,086 (32,181 2,359 1,526 (36,066 Other operating income, net (32,611 32,611 Consolidated 68,864 (24 68,840 2,359 77,494 (32,611 21,598 Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 Americas 89,187 89,187 46,116 43,071 International 31,039 31,039 37,880 (6,841 Corporate (25,854 (25,854 2,370 1,399 (29,623 Other operating expense, net (284,774 284,774 Consolidated 94,372 94,372 2,370 85,395 (284,774 291,381

Reconciliation of Revenues, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates, to Revenues

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, %

Change 2017 2016 Consolidated revenue 544,726 589,014 (7.5 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 12,820 Consolidated revenue excluding effects of foreign exchange 557,546 589,014 (5.3 Americas revenue 279,420 282,528 (1.1 Excluding: Foreign exchange (increase) decrease (1,368 Americas revenue excluding effects of foreign exchange 278,052 282,528 (1.6 International revenue 265,306 306,486 (13.4 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 14,188 International revenue excluding effects of foreign exchange 279,494 306,486 (8.8

Reconciliation of Direct operating and SG&A expenses, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates, to Direct operating and SG&A expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, %

Change 2017 2016 Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses 443,705 468,788 (5.4 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 11,710 Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding effects of foreign exchange 455,415 468,788 (2.9 Americas direct operating and SG&A expenses 196,559 193,341 1.7 Excluding: Foreign exchange (increase) decrease (1,397 Americas direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding effects of foreign exchange 195,162 193,341 0.9 International direct operating and SG&A expenses 247,146 275,447 (10.3 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 13,107 International direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding effects of foreign exchange 260,253 275,447 (5.5

Reconciliation of Corporate expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expenses and effects of foreign exchange rates, to Corporate Expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, %

Change 2017 2016 Corporate Expense 34,540 28,224 22.4 Excluding: Non-cash compensation expense (2,359 (2,370 Corporate Expense excluding non-cash compensation expense 32,181 25,854 24.5 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 1,086 Corporate Expense excluding non-cash compensation expense and effects of

foreign exchange 33,267 25,854 28.7

Reconciliation of Consolidated and Segment Revenues, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates and results from markets and businesses sold, to Consolidated and Segment Revenues

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, % Change 2017 2016 Consolidated revenue 544,726 589,014 (7.5 Excluding: Revenue from markets and businesses sold (1,449 (41,954 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 12,820 Consolidated revenue, excluding effects of foreign exchange and revenue from markets and

businesses sold 556,097 547,060 1.7 Americas revenue 279,420 282,528 (1.1 Excluding: Revenue from non-strategic markets sold (1,449 (6,613 Excluding: Foreign exchange (increase) decrease (1,368 Americas revenue, excluding effects of foreign exchange and revenue from non-strategic markets sold 276,603 275,915 0.2 International revenue 265,306 306,486 (13.4 Excluding: Revenue from businesses sold (35,341 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 14,188 International revenue, excluding effects of foreign exchange and revenue from businesses sold 279,494 271,145 3.1

Reconciliation of Consolidated and Segment Direct operating and SG&A expenses, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates and results from markets and businesses sold, to Consolidated and Segment Direct operating and SG&A expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, % Change 2017 2016 Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses 443,705 468,788 (5.4 Excluding: Operating expenses from markets and businesses sold (966 (33,210 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 11,710 Consolidated direct operating and SG&A expenses, excluding effects of foreign exchange and

operating expenses from markets and businesses sold 454,449 435,578 4.3 Americas direct operating and SG&A expenses 196,559 193,341 1.7 Excluding: Operating expenses from non-strategic markets sold (966 (4,069 Excluding: Foreign exchange (increase) decrease (1,397 Americas direct operating and SG&A expenses, excluding effects of foreign exchange and operating

expenses from non-strategic markets sold 194,196 189,272 2.6 International direct operating and SG&A expenses 247,146 275,447 (10.3 Excluding: Operating expenses from businesses sold (29,141 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 13,107 International direct operating and SG&A expenses, excluding effects of foreign exchange and

operating expenses from businesses sold 260,253 246,306 5.7

Reconciliation of Consolidated and Segment OIBDAN, excluding effects of foreign exchange rates and results from markets and businesses sold to, Consolidated and Segment Operating income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, % Change 2017 2016 Consolidated operating income 21,598 291,381 (92.6 Excluding: Revenue, direct operating and SG&A expenses from markets and businesses sold (483 (8,744 Excluding: Foreign exchange (increase) decrease 24 Excluding: Non-cash compensation expense 2,359 2,370 Excluding: Depreciation and amortization 77,494 85,395 Excluding: Impairment charges Excluding: Other operating (income) expense, net (32,611 (284,774 Consolidated OIBDAN, excluding effects of foreign exchange and OIBDAN from markets and

businesses sold 68,381 85,628 (20.1 Americas Outdoor operating income 37,566 43,071 (12.8 Excluding: Revenue, direct operating and SG&A expenses from non-strategic markets sold (483 (2,544 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 29 Excluding: Depreciation and amortization 45,295 46,116 Americas Outdoor OIBDAN, excluding effects of foreign exchange and OIBDAN from non-strategic

markets sold 82,407 86,643 (4.9 International Outdoor operating income (12,513 (6,841 82.9 Excluding: Revenue, direct operating and SG&A expenses of businesses sold (6,200 Excluding: Foreign exchange decrease 1,081 Excluding: Depreciation and amortization 30,673 37,880 International Outdoor OIBDAN, excluding effects of foreign exchange and OIBDAN from

businesses sold 19,241 24,839 (22.5

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, with over 590,000 displays in 35 countries across five continents, including 43 of the 50 largest markets in the United States. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings offers many types of displays across its global platform to meet the advertising needs of its customers. This includes a growing digital platform that now offers more than 1,100 digital billboards across 27 markets in the United States. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' International segment operates in 19 countries across Asia and Europe in a wide variety of formats. More information is available at www.clearchanneloutdoor.com and www.clearchannelinternational.com

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary Clear Channel International B.V. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "guidance," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimates," "forecast" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, such as statements about our business plans, strategies and initiatives and our expectations about certain markets, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Various risks that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: weak or uncertain global economic conditions; changes in general economic and political conditions in the United States and in other countries in which the Company currently does business; industry conditions, including competition; the level of expenditures on advertising; legislative or regulatory requirements; fluctuations in operating costs; technological changes and innovations; changes in labor conditions; capital expenditure requirements; risks of doing business in foreign countries; fluctuations in exchange rates and currency values; the outcome of pending and future litigation; taxes and tax disputes; changes in interest rates; shifts in population and other demographics; access to capital markets and borrowed indebtedness; the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks relating to the successful integration of the operations of acquired businesses; risks that the anticipated cost savings from the Company's strategic revenue and efficiency initiatives may not persist; the impact of the Company's substantial indebtedness, including the effect of the Company's leverage on its financial position and earnings; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash from operations or liquidity-generating transactions to make payments on its indebtedness; the Company's relationship with iHeartCommunications, including its ability to elect all of the members of the Company's Board of Directors and its ability, as controlling stockholder, to determine the outcome of matters submitted to the stockholders and certain additional matters governed by intercompany agreements between the Company and iHeartCommunications; and the impact of these and additional factors on iHeartCommunications, the Company's primary direct or indirect external source of capital, which could have a significant need for capital in the future. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results, performance or achievements. In light of these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as otherwise stated in this press release, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

