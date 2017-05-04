Millicom Annual General Meeting and the Subsequent Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, Apr 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom"), the international telecommunications and media company (Stockholmsbörsen: MIC) today held its Annual General Meeting and a subsequent Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in Luxembourg.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) resolved in accordance with all proposals of the Board and the Nomination Committee.

The AGM approved the annual accounts and the consolidated accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 and resolved to distribute a dividend amount of USD 2.64 per share to shareholders/SDR. Payment of the dividends is planned for around 12 May 2017. On a parent company basis, Millicom generated a profit of USD 43,826,410, which was resolved to be carried forward.

The AGM re-elected Mr. Tom Boardman, Mr. Odilon Almeida, Ms. Janet Davidson, Mr. Simon Duffy, Mr. Tomas Eliasson and Mr. Alejandro Santo Domingo as Directors and elected Mr. Anders Jensen, Mr. José Antonio Ríos García and Mr. Roger Solé Rafols as new Directors for a term ending on the day of the next AGM to take place in 2018 (the "2018 AGM").

Mr. Tom Boardman was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term ending on the day of the 2018 AGM.

The AGM approved the re-election of Ernst & Young S.Ã .r.l., Luxembourg as the external auditor of Millicom for a term ending on the day of the 2018 AGM.

The AGM resolved to discharge all the Directors of Millicom for the performance of their mandates during the financial year ended 31 December 2016.

The AGM also resolved to:

Approve remuneration to the Board and auditor and procedures for the Nomination Committee.

Approve a Share Repurchase Plan.

Approve the guidelines for the remuneration of senior management and the share-based incentive plans for Millicom employees.

The EGM resolved to approve the possibility for the Company's Directors to approve unanimously circular resolutions either (i) by executing such resolutions directly manually or electronically by means of an electronic signature which is valid under Luxembourg law or (ii) via a consent in writing by e-mail to which an electronic signature (which is valid under Luxembourg law) is affixed and to amend article 8, paragraph 8, of the Company's articles of association (the "Articles") accordingly. The EGM also resolved to delete the requirement that annual general shareholders' meetings must be held at a time and at a venue specified in the Articles and to amend article 19 of the Articles accordingly. Further, the EGM resolved to authorize electronic vote at any general shareholders' meetings of the Company and to amend article 21 of the Articles accordingly. Furthermore, the EGM resolved to approve the amendment to the threshold at which Millicom's Board should be notified of any acquisition / disposal of Millicom's shares from 3% to 5% and to amend article 6, last paragraph, of the Articles accordingly.

All other resolutions proposed to Millicom's AGM and EGM as set out in the convening notice published by way of a press release on 31 March 2017, as well as the revised agenda published by way of a press release on 11 April 2017 were duly passed. Further details can be found in the convening notice as well as the revised agenda for the AGM/EGM.

Biographical details of the new Directors are as follows:

Anders Jensen

Anders Jensen is Executive Vice President, CEO Sweden and Chairman of Nordic Entertainment at Modern Times Group MTG. Between 2011 and 2014, Anders was Head of Consumer and Group Chief Marketing Officer at Danish telecommunications company TDC Group. Between 2005 and 2011, Anders held various leadership positions at Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor Group, including CEO of Telenor Hungary, CEO of Grameenphone in Bangladesh, and Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Consumer at Telenor Sweden. Prior to joining Telenor Group, Anders spent six years at Vodafone, holding various marketing and consumer focused leadership positions.

José Antonio Ríos García

José Antonio Ríos García is currently the Chairman and CEO of Celistics Holdings, a leading provider of distribution and intelligent logistics solutions for the consumer technology industry in Latin America. Prior to joining Celistics in 2012, José was the International President of Global Crossing, the telecommunications company later acquired by Level 3 Communications. Between 1999 and 2001, José served as member of the Global Management Committee of Telefónica and President and CEO of Telefónica Media, and prior to joining Telefónica José served as Vice President of Hughes Electronics Corporation, was the founding President and CEO of Galaxy Latin America (DirecTV Latin America), and served as Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Vice President at the Cisneros Group of Companies for 14 years. José holds an Industrial Engineering degree from the Universidad Católica Andrés Bello.

Roger Solé Rafols

Roger Solé Rafols is the Chief Marketing Officer of Sprint Corporation, the leading American telecommunications company. Prior to joining Sprint in 2015, Roger spent seven years at TIM Brasil (owned by Telecom Italia) as Chief Marketing Officer and previously as Marketing Director. Between 2002 and 2008, Roger served as Managing Director of Internet and Value Added Services and Marketing Director of Vivo, Telefónica's and Portugal Telecom's Brazilian joint venture. Prior to joining Vivo, Roger was a management consultant focusing on the communications and Internet sectors at DiamondCluster (now part of Oliver Wyman), mainly involved in mobile start-ups and turnarounds in Europe and Latin America. Roger holds a BA and MBA in Business Administration from ESADE Business & Law School in Barcelona.

