

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) released a profit for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $82.9 million, or $1.80 per share. This was up from $68.5 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $487.88 million. This was up from $424.89 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $82.9 Mln. vs. $68.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.80 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q1): $487.88 Mln vs. $424.89 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 - $8.23



