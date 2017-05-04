Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TCS Group Holding PLC / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of 1Q 2017 IFRS Results and Conference Call 04-May-2017 / 12:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC Notification of 1Q 2017 IFRS Results and Conference Call *Moscow, Russia - 4 May 2017. *TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the 'Group'), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services, including Tinkoff Bank and Tinkoff Insurance, will announce its 1Q 2017 IFRS results for the period ended 31 March 2017 on Tuesday, 30 May 2017. The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 15.00 UK time (17.00 Moscow time, 10.00 U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Tuesday, 30 May 2017. The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff Bank website at https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/investor-relations/results-and-reports/ [1] To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details: *Conference ID* *3795170* Russian Federation - Local +7 495 213 1767 Russian Federation - Toll Free 8 800 500 9283 United Kingdom - Local +44 (0)330 336 9105 United Kingdom - Toll Free 0800 358 6377 United States of America - Local +1 719-457-2086 United States of America - Toll Free 800-347-6311 A live webcast of the presentation will be available at: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=4623 [2] Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. *For enquiries:* Tinkoff Bank *Darya Ermolina* Head of PR + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru Tinkoff Bank *Larisa Chernysheva* IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) ir@tinkoff.ru [3] FTI Consulting London *Elena Kalinskaya/Leonid Fink* +44 (0) 020 3727 1000 *About the Group* TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform. The Group has also developed a 'smart courier' network covering almost all cities and towns in Russia which allows next day delivery to many customers. Tinkoff Bank's product range includes daily banking (credit and debit cards, payments, money transfers), savings, investments, loyalty programmes, travel services, SME services, mortgage platform, and insurance. With its special focus on mobile business, the bank offers mobile applications both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk, Card 2 Card instant money transfers). Tinkoff is transitioning to become an online financial marketplace, Tinkoff.ru, which offers an entire range of both own brand and partner retail financial services via mobile and desktop. As at 1 March 2017, the bank was the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 10.6%. The FY2016 IFRS net income of the parent company, TCS Group Holding PLC, which includes Tinkoff Bank and the insurance company Tinkoff Insurance, amounted to RUB 11 bn, ROE stood at 43%. Banki.ru, Russia's largest financial news portal, named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year 2016. In October 2016 Tinkoff Bank was named the largest independent global direct bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award and was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile application was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016. *Forward-looking statements* Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend', 'will', 'could,' 'may' or 'might', the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 