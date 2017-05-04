

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $336.54 million, or $2.92 per share. This was up from $272.94 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $1.32 billion. This was up from $1.20 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



