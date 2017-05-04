

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) announced earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $47.41 million, or $1.04 per share. This was up from $39.29 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $182.38 million. This was up from $165.77 million last year.



Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $47.41 Mln. vs. $39.29 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $182.38 Mln vs. $165.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.28 - $1.45 Full year revenue guidance: $493.0 - $506.0 Mln



