

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Thursday as investors digested a slew of strong earnings reports and looked ahead to Sunday's vote in the French presidential election.



Surveys indicate that independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is leading the race, with up to 60 percent of the votes against 40 percent for extreme-right populist leader Marine Le Pen.



Market participants also looked ahead to Friday's U.S. jobs report after a hawkish Fed policy statement coupled with solid data on U.S. private sector employment and service sector activity reinforced expectations for a June rate hike.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.4 percent at 390.76 in late opening deals after closing marginally lower the previous day.



The German DAX was rallying 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index was climbing 0.9 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.4 percent.



Swiss Re advanced 1.5 percent even as its quarterly profit nearly halved due to insurance payments related to Cyclone Debbie in Australia.



Statoil shares rallied almost 3 percent. The Norwegian firm posted significantly better-than-expected results for the first quarter, thanks largely to higher crude prices and increased production.



HSBC Holdings rallied 4 percent as the British bank reported a surprise increase in first-quarter revenue, driven by loan growth in Asia and a jump in trading income.



Royal Dutch Shell rose 2 percent after its first-quarter net profit more than doubled, helped by rising oil prices.



German sportswear firm Adidas also gained 2 percent on reporting a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits.



In economic releases, the euro zone private sector expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The final composite output index rose to 56.8 from 56.4 in March. This was slightly higher than the flash estimate of 56.7.



Separately, figures from Eurostat showed that Eurozone retail sales grew at a slower pace in March on weak clothing sales. Retail sales rose 0.3 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.5 percent increase seen in February. Economists expected sales to remain flat in March.



Survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed that the U.K. service sector activity growth accelerated unexpectedly in April. The headline PMI rose to 55.8 from 55.0 in March.



