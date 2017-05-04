CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 --

WHO:

Michael Giordano, product evangelist for Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance

WHAT:

Will present "Globalization is Great - Until it Isn't" during the WorldatWork 2017 Total Rewards Conference and Exhibition.

WHEN:

The conference will take place Sunday, May 7 - Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Giordano is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

WHERE:

Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C.

901 Massachusetts Ave. N.W.

Washington, D.C.

Optymyze will exhibit in Booth No. 610.

DETAILS:

For multinational organizations expanding incentive compensation into new markets, success and growth requires more than setting up shop and waiting for the revenue to roll in. These organizations need to implement sales compensation plans that account for the impact of regional nuances, leveraging change management and technology to navigate the process. During the WorldatWork 2017 Total Rewards Conference and Exhibition, Michael Giordano, product evangelist for Optymyze, will examine organizations working to grow globally.

Through case studies, covering coffee retail and business services, Giordano will share how these organizations orchestrated sales compensation technologies and change management processes to globalize successfully. Giordano will explore the challenges each organization faced, the timelines for rollout and ultimately, business outcomes. Session attendees will take away actionable tips for implementing change and technology to globalize sales compensation at multinational organizations.

In addition, representatives from Optymyze will be on-site and available to discuss the company's solutions in Booth No. 610. For event information, visit: https://www.worldatwork.org/totalrewards2017/attendee/index-attendee.jsp.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

