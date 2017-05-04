CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 --



WHO:

WePow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes

WHAT:

Will spotlight tools for talent selection at the ASU + GSV Summit.

WHEN:

The event will take place Monday, May 8 - Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

WePow is scheduled to participate in the Venture Presentations session on Monday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m. MDT and the Tomorrowland Demo on Tuesday, May 9 at 11:00 a.m. MDT.

WHERE:

The Grand America Hotel

555 Main Street

Salt Lake City, Utah

DETAILS:

There are several steps involved in talent selection, and in a highly competitive hiring landscape, each stage needs to be carefully orchestrated. This is especially true of interviewing, something many organizations struggle to execute on. To overcome this, employers should look to the benefits of technology to help manage interviewing by enhancing collaboration between internal stakeholders, promoting a quality candidate experience and improving decision-making.

During the ASU+ GSV Summit, Imo Udom, co-founder and CEO of WePow, will spotlight the company's video interviewing and communications platform for talent selection. Udom will demonstrate WePow's solutions, designed to make interviewing simple, personal and productive. WePow streamlines the talent acquisition efforts for employers while keeping job candidates interested and engaged. Session attendees will have the opportunity to see WePow in action and learn how the company's video interviewing solutions can advance the talent selection process at their organizations.

For event details and registration, visit: https://www.asugsvsummit.com.

About WePow

WePow connects recruiters, job candidates and employers through easy-to-use mobile and video interviewing solutions. Hundreds of organizations rely on WePow's video and communications platform to improve recruiter productivity, deliver engaging candidate experiences and make the right hires. As a result, organizations regain time, reduce costs and recruit effectively. Connect with us today at www.wepow.com.