ENGLEWOOD, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in consumer lifecycle engagement, analytics and monetization solutions for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced it will release its 2017 first quarter financial results after the market closes on May 11, 2017, and conduct a conference call the same day at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call-in numbers for the conference call are 1-877-303-6316 for domestic toll free and 1-650-521-5176 for international callers. The conference ID number is 15297125.

A telephone replay will be available through May 25, 2017, and can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 for domestic toll free or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID number 15297125.

To access a live Webcast of the call, please click the 'Investors' tab on the Company's website at www.evolving.com and then click the 'Q1 earnings call' icon at left. A replay of the Webcast will be accessible at that website through May 23, 2017. The webcast is also available by clicking the following link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/mxsyfoks

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of software and services for connected mobile devices to over 75 network operators in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for consumer lifecycle engagement (acquisition, activation, upsell, retention) analytics and monetization. Founded in 1985, the Company has headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and Romania. For more information please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems

CONTACT:



Investor Relations

Jay Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.

303.393.7044

jay@pfeifferhigh.com



