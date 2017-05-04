JOHNS CREEK, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Sirrus Corp. ("Sirrus" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: SRUP), an emerging cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced that the Company has entered into a penetration testing agreement with Healthicity ("Healthicity"), a national provider of solutions and services for healthcare compliance, auditing, coding, training, and analytics.

The Independent Contractor Agreement (the "Agreement") calls for Sirrus Security Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to conduct network and systems penetration testing and risk assessment services on behalf of Healthicity for their many healthcare industry clients.

Following the in-depth penetration and risk assessment, Sirrus Security will provide key findings to Healthicity. These include high level overviews, an inventory of identified systems, ports, software versions, and vulnerabilities that may pose a risk, and a detailed report containing serious vulnerabilities with impacts, descriptions, and recommendations.

Sparrow Marcioni, Sirrus Corp. CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have partnered with a leading healthcare compliance company such as Healthicity to provide them with our specialized expertise at network and systems penetration testing and risk assessment. We are very confident that our cybersecurity professionals will deliver them the best possible outcomes by identifying any weaknesses in their client's IT infrastructure and detailing solutions and recommendations to correct problems."

"IT infrastructure, network security, and private client data protection are significantly important issues effecting every healthcare company operating in the United States," said Barry L. Johnson, DDS, President of Healthicity. "By partnering with the experienced cybersecurity professionals at Sirrus Security to provide penetration and risk assessment services, Healthicity can virtually guarantee that our customers are benefiting from the latest expertise and understanding of these extremely complex, essential, and constantly changing services. We look forward to partnering with Sirrus Security to secure the networks of many of our current and future customers."

About Healthicity

Healthicity (www.healthicity.com) creates software and services designed to help physician groups, ACOs, hospitals and payers simplify their work and elevate performance. Healthicity provides a suite of solutions and services for healthcare compliance, auditing, coding, training and analytics. Healthicity is a sister company of AAPC (www.aapc.com), the nation's largest training and credentialing association for the business of healthcare with more than 160,000 members representing physician offices, outpatient facilities and payer organizations.

About Sirrus Corp.

Sirrus Corp. (OTC PINK: SRUP) provides security technology products and services to assist companies with protecting their assets and information. The Company is primarily focused on providing cybersecurity services to healthcare companies in the United States, which are required to be in compliance with government regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA").

Additional information regarding Sirrus Corp. and Sirrus Security can be found at www.sirrussecurity.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release by Sirrus Corp. ("Sirrus") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to," or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although Sirrus management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Sirrus Corp. with the SEC. Sirrus assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Sirrus Corp. - Investor Relations:



Toll-Free: (888) 263-7622

E-mail: investors@sirrussecurity.com

Website: www.sirrussecurity.com



Healthicity:



Toll-Free: (877) 777-3001

Email: support@healthicity.com

Website: www.healthicity.com



