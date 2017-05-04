Global loss adjusting firm McLarens has announced the promotion of Steve Whitmarsh to Chief Operating Officer, North America. Steve first joined McLarens in 2004 to establish and manage the midwestern United States. He was later promoted to Director USA Canada and has over 20 years of industry experience.

During his tenure with McLarens, Steve has been appointed to oversee large property losses for state agencies, health, assisted living providers, as well as higher education institutions. He completed advanced training in commercial loss and business interruption and applied this to a multitude of large commercial, energy, and inland marine loss adjustments. As COO, Steve will continue to maintain primary responsibility for North America's Property Casualty business and will also be responsible for adding a slate of strategic and growth initiatives for the firm overall.

Gary Brown, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Steve Whitmarsh is a proven leader across each of the various roles he's held within the firm, but particularly directing the North American Property Casualty business. His candid and knowledgeable approach in all aspects of loss adjusting places him at the forefront of our industry and he is a highly respected and accomplished colleague. I very much look forward to working with Steve as he takes an ever increasing leadership role within the firm."

Steve Whitmarsh, Chief Operating Officer North America, added: "I'm pleased to continue developing our North American operations and shape our global offerings as COO, in conjunction with the valued team members across all lines of our business."

McLarens is a leading global claims services provider with offices strategically located around the world. With a focus on complex, commercial and niche markets, McLarens provides loss adjusting and claims management services as well as auditing and pre-risk surveying. The company's expert adjusters have an average of over 20 years' claims experience, operating across a range of specialities including: Agriculture, Aviation, Casualty, Construction Engineering, Crisis Management, Property, FAJ Specie, Marine Transit, Natural Resources, and Third Party Administration.

