Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market Outlook to 2021 - Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Surgeries - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market Outlook to 2021 - Technological Advancements with Launch of 3D Printed Products and Orthobiologics to Drive Global Market" report to their offering.
The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from the sales of reconstruction products, including products for joint reconstruction, spine surgery, sports medicine, trauma and extremities, and power tools at manufacturer's price and market share of major players in above mentioned segments of orthopedic reconstruction market.
The market is also segmented by six geographical regions across the globe - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Rest of the World. Detailed snapshot on key regions of the Market such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East is included in the report to elucidate facts about the market in detail.
The study also highlights the information about global contract orthopedic precision manufacturing market and global orthobiologics market. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments, regulatory framework and Porter's five forces analysis are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market. The future analysis of overall global orthopedic reconstruction market has also been discussed along with recommendations from analyst view.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market Size, 2011 - 2016
4. Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market Segmentation
4.1. By Product Type (Joint Reconstruction, Sports Medicine, Spine, Trauma & Extremities, and Power Tools), 2016
4.2. By Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Rest of the World), 2016
5. Snapshot on North America Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
6. Snapshot on Europe Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
7. Snapshot on Asia Pacific Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
8. Snapshot on Latin America Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
9. Snapshot on Middle East Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
10. Snapshot on Contract Orthopedic Precision Manufacturing Market, 2011 - 2016
10.1. Contract Orthopedic Precision Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Products (Implants, Instruments, and Cases and Trays)
10.2. Key Players Operating in the Market
11. Snapshot on Orthobiologics Market, 2011 - 2016
11.1. Orthobiologics Market Segmentation, by Therapeutic Application (Spine, Joint Reconstruction and Trauma)
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
13. Trends and Developments in Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
13.1. Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Surgeries
13.2. 3D Printing Advancing the Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
13.3. Rising use of Supporting Technologies Increasing Adoption Rate
13.4. Consolidating Orthopedic Reconstruction Industry
14. Regulatory Landscape of Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
15. Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share of Key Players in Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market, 2016
15.2. Company Profiles for Key Manufacturers in Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
15.2.1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
15.2.2. Depuy Synthes Companies
15.2.3. Stryker Corporation
15.2.4. Smith & Nephew
15.2.5. Medtronic
15.2.6. NuVasive, Inc.
15.2.7. Globus Medical
15.2.8. Arthrex, Inc.
15.2.9. CONMED Corporation
15.2.10. Microport Scientific Corporation
15.2.11. Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc.
15.2.12. HOYA Corporation
15.2.13. Exactech, Inc.
15.2.14. Alphatec Spine, Inc.
15.2.15. Wright Medical Group N.V.
15.2.16. Orthofix International N.V.
15.2.17. DJO, LLC
15.2.18. K2M, Inc.
15.2.19. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited
16. Future of Global Orthopedic Reconstruction Market
16.1. Future Outlook and Projections, 2017 - 2021
17. Analyst Recommendations
18. Macroeconomic Indicators, 2011-2021
18.1. Aging Population
18.2. Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
18.3. Injury due to Road Accidents
18.4. Prevalence of Obesity
18.5. Prevalence of Diabetes
