New Review of Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery and CyPass® Micro-Stent - A New Era in Glaucoma Surgery - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

Published recently in US Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Sameh Mosaed discusses the COMPASS study - the largest randomized clinical trial to date on a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery device, the CyPass® Micro-Stent. The CyPass Micro-Stent was able to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) more than modern cataract surgery (phacoemulsification and intraocular lens implantation) alone, and should be considered for patients with mild to moderate glaucoma already scheduled to undergo phacoemulsification surgery. The two-year outcomes of the COMPASS study found mean IOP reductions of 7.4 mmHg in the CyPass Micro-Stent group and no vision-threatening adverse events; more than 98% of subjects in the CyPass Micro-Stent group achieved 20/40 or better best-corrected visual acuity.

https://doi.org/10.17925/USOR.2017.10.01.39

Disclosure: Sameh Mosaed is a speaker and consultant for Alcon Laboratories. The publication if this article was supported by Alcon Laboratories.

