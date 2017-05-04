MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q1 2017 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 16.1% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q1 2017 Business and Financial Highlights

-- Revenue increased by 3.4% to $289.3 million in Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016 -- Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million in Q1 2017 compared to $28.1 million in Q1 2016, up 20.3% -- Achieved Adjusted EBITDA from TAD products of $15.7 million -- Expanded distribution of White Cloudr to select U.S. retailers -- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 17, 2017

"We are pleased by our Adjusted EBITDA of $33.8 million for the first quarter of 2017, which was mainly driven by the higher contribution from TAD products, despite some headwinds from higher fibre prices," said Mario Gosselin, CEO of KP Tissue and KPLP.

"The commercialization of our TAD products is entering its fifth year and we are extremely pleased by the overall performance. For the first quarter, Adjusted EBITDA related to TAD products reached $15.7 million, representing an annualized run rate in excess of our previously stated expectation of $60 million for the TAD project. We now have TAD fully integrated into our business and are proud of the results we have achieved.

"While we anticipate higher pulp prices to negatively impact results in the near-term, Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2017 is expected to increase slightly over Q2 2016. For the remainder of 2017, we look forward to the start-up of our new paper machine in Crabtree, improved performance from the Away-from-Home business and expanded distribution of the White Cloud® brand to select U.S. retailers," concluded Mr. Gosselin.

KPLP Q1 2017 Financial Results

Revenue in Q1 2017 was $289.3 million, compared to $279.7 million in Q1 2016, an increase of $9.6 million or 3.4%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume and favourable selling price increase in Canada, partially offset by the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales in Q1 2017 increased to $244.3 million, compared to $240.6 million in Q1 2016, primarily due to higher sales volumes and an increase in USD pulp prices, partially offset by the favourable impact of foreign exchange, cost reduction initiatives and the impact of capital projects. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales were 84.4% in Q1 2017 compared to 86.0% in Q1 2016.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in Q1 2017 were $23.2 million, compared to $21.7 million in Q1 2016. The increase was primarily due to slightly higher advertising and promotion expenses, and slightly higher selling expenses related to higher sales volume, partially offset by the favourable impact of foreign exchange. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.0% in Q1 2017, compared to 7.8% in Q1 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2017 was $33.8 million, compared to $28.1 million in Q1 2016, primarily due to higher sales volume, improved selling prices in Canada, the net positive impact of foreign exchange and the impact of cost reduction initiatives and capital projects, partially offset by higher commodity costs and SG&A costs. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the sale of TAD products was $15.7 million in Q1 2017 compared to $10.5 million in Q1 2016.

Net income in Q1 2017 was $6.9 million, compared to $6.4 million in Q1 2016, primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million and a decrease in interest expense of $0.9 million. These increases were partially offset by an increase in tax expense of $2.1 million, higher depreciation expense of $1.6 million, an increase in the change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability of $1.3 million, and a change in the foreign exchange gain of $1.1 million.

Total liquidity, representing cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit line within covenant limitations, was $88.6 million as of March 26, 2017, compared to $103.5 million as of December 31, 2016.

KPT Q1 2017 Financial Results

KPT incurred a net loss of $0.6 million in Q1 2017. Included in the net loss was $1.1 million representing KPT's share of KPLP's income. The income was reduced by depreciation expense of $1.5 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $0.2 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 17, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2017.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the first quarter ended March 26, 2017 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 16.1% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we reference Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA is unchanged from our former definition of EBITDA. Accordingly, this change in terminology has no impact on our reported financial results for prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. "Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, and (x) one-time costs due to pension revaluations related to past service. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the first quarter ended March 26, 2017 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT's and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT, including expectations and assumptions concerning: the impact of the TAD Project on Adjusted EBITDA; the expectation of continued growth in sales of TAD products in the U.S.; a successful start-up of the Crabtree paper machine in Q4 2017; improved performance of the Away-From-Home business; and expanded distribution of White Cloud to select U.S. retailers. Although KPT believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2017 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management's expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP's future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from the Corporation's economic interest in KPLP) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors - Risks Related to KPLP's Business" section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 9, 2017 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.'s influence over KPLP; KPLP's reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Project; operational risks; Gatineau Plant land lease; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP's inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP's brands; KPLP's sales being less than anticipated; KPLP's failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP's obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP's entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP's dependence on key personnel; KPLP's inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP's loss of key suppliers; KPLP's failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP's reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP's cash flow; KPLP's pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management's underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP's cost structure and KPLP's ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP's inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability, restrictive covenants; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade related risk.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) March 26, 2017 December 31, 2016 $ $ -------------------------------------- Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 34,844 36,511 Trade and other receivables 113,536 123,095 Receivables from related parties 518 185 Current portion of advances to partners 439 5,465 Inventories 181,572 179,543 Income tax recoverable 45 423 Prepaid expenses 12,927 7,286 -------------------------------------- 343,881 352,508 Non-current assets Property, plant & equipment 769,586 762,270 Other long-term assets 5,945 6,075 Goodwill 160,939 160,939 Intangible assets 15,030 15,270 Deferred income taxes 37,188 39,913 -------------------------------------- Total assets 1,332,569 1,336,975 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness - 9,007 Trade and other payables 183,426 201,477 Payables to related parties 4,578 3,606 Income tax payable 766 1,779 Distributions payable 10,203 10,148 Current portion of provisions 1,604 1,885 Current portion of long-term debt 8,828 8,859 -------------------------------------- 209,405 236,761 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 443,471 415,379 Provisions 6,730 6,487 Pensions 94,953 92,646 Post-retirement benefits 58,307 57,162 -------------------------------------- Liabilities to non-unitholders 812,866 808,435 Current portion of Partnership units liability 8,611 8,611 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 131,214 137,296 -------------------------------------- Total Partnership units liability 139,825 145,907 -------------------------------------- Total liabilities 952,691 954,342 -------------------------------------- Equity Partnership units 341,406 336,576 Deficit (49,612) (42,792) Accumulated other comprehensive income 88,084 88,849 -------------------------------------- Total equity 379,878 382,633 -------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities 1,332,569 1,336,975 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month period ended period ended March 26, 2017 March 27, 2016 $ $ -------------------------------------- Revenue 289,271 279,690 Expenses Cost of sales 244,254 240,647 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,221 21,652 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 13 - Restructuring costs, net 11 - -------------------------------------- Operating income 21,772 17,391 Interest expense 10,264 11,214 Other (income) expense 1,945 (829) -------------------------------------- Income before income taxes 9,563 7,006 Income taxes 2,614 616 -------------------------------------- Net income for the period 6,949 6,390 -------------------------------------- Other comprehensive loss Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Remeasurements of pensions (2,567) (16,769) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (884) 121 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income: Available-for-sale investment - (290) Cumulative translation adjustment (765) (13,981) -------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive loss for the period (4,216) (30,919) -------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2,733 (24,529) -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month period ended period ended March 26 2017 March 27, 2016 $ $ -------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income for the period 6,949 6,390 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 11,748 10,087 Amortization 240 284 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (2) 1 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 2,529 1,234 Gain on sale of investment - (324) Foreign exchange gain (584) (1,739) Interest expense 10,264 11,214 Pension and post retirement benefits 2,513 2,659 Provisions 244 141 Income taxes 2,614 616 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 13 - -------------------------------------- Total items not affecting cash 29,579 24,173 Net change in non-cash working capital (28,860) (16,639) Contributions to pension and post- retirement benefit plans (3,738) (5,843) Provisions paid (334) (476) Income tax payments (1,507) (865) -------------------------------------- Net cash from operating activities 2,089 6,740 -------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant & equipment (12,734) (16,189) Capitalized interest paid (222) - Proceeds on sale of investment - 1,439 Government assistance received 916 1,209 Purchases of software - (69) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,043 - -------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (10,997) (13,610) -------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 28,015 791 Repayment of long-term debt (126) (7,204) Payment of deferred financing fees (9) (330) Interest paid on long-term debt (2,558) (1,019) Distributions and advances paid, net (9,018) (6,547) -------------------------------------- Net cash from (used in) financing activities 16,304 (14,309) -------------------------------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (56) (296) -------------------------------------- Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 7,340 (21,475) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 27,504 25,455 -------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 34,844 3,980 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month period ended period ended March 26, 2017 March 27, 2016 $ $ -------------------------------------- Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 238,927 228,151 AFH 48,674 49,052 Other 1,670 2,487 -------------------------------------- Total segment revenue 289,271 279,690 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Segment Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 32,972 27,807 AFH 655 30 Other 155 250 -------------------------------------- Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 33,782 28,087 Reconciliation to Net Income: Depreciation and amortization 11,988 10,371 Interest expense 10,264 11,214 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 2,529 1,234 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (2) 1 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 13 - Restructuring costs 11 - Foreign exchange gain (584) (1,739) -------------------------------------- Income before income taxes 9,563 7,006 Income taxes 2,614 616 -------------------------------------- Net income 6,949 6,390 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Geographic Revenue Canada 173,877 163,772 U.S. 104,649 103,786 Mexico 10,745 12,132 -------------------------------------- Total revenue 289,271 279,690 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) March 26, 2017 December 31, 2016 $ $ -------------------------------------- Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,642 1,636 Receivable from Partnership - 426 Income tax recoverable 303 - -------------------------------------- 1,945 2,062 Non-current assets Investment in associate 113,706 117,349 -------------------------------------- Total Assets 115,651 119,411 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,642 1,636 Payable to Partnership 271 - Current portion of advances from Partnership 71 914 Income tax payable - 884 -------------------------------------- 1,984 3,434 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 944 893 -------------------------------------- Total liabilities 2,928 4,327 -------------------------------------- Equity Common shares 13,647 13,176 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (61,389) (58,729) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,646 15,818 -------------------------------------- Total equity 112,723 115,084 -------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 115,651 119,411 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Loss (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month 3-month period ended period ended March 26, 2017 March 27, 2016 $ $ --------------------------------------- Equity loss (363) (378) Dilution gain (loss) 50 (171) --------------------------------------- Loss before income taxes (313) (549) Income taxes 248 929 --------------------------------------- Net loss for the period (561) (1,478) --------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss)net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net loss: Remeasurements of pensions (359) (2,380) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits (87) 12 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net loss: Available-for-sale investment - (41) Cumulative translation adjustment (172) (2,531) --------------------------------------- Total other comprehensive loss for the period (618) (4,940) --------------------------------------- Comprehensive loss for the period (1,179) (6,418) --------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- Basic loss per share (0.06) (0.16) --------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,116,437 8,993,554 --------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month period ended period ended March 26, 2017 March 27, 2016 $ $ -------------------------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net loss for the period (561) (1,478) Items not affecting cash Equity loss 363 378 Dilution (gain) loss (50) 171 Income taxes 248 929 -------------------------------------- Total items not affecting cash 561 1,478 Net change in non-cash working capital 697 - Tax payments (1,249) (205) Tax Distribution received 481 - Advances received 71 205 -------------------------------------- Net cash from (used in) operating activities - - -------------------------------------- Cash flows from investing activites Partnership unit distributions received 1,176 1,613 -------------------------------------- Net cash from investing activities 1,176 1,613 -------------------------------------- Cash flows used in financing activities Dividends paid (1,176) (1,613) -------------------------------------- Net cash used in financing activities (1,176) (1,613) -------------------------------------- Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period - - Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period - - -------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - End of period - - -------------------------------------- --------------------------------------

