Metsä Board Corporation press release 4 May 2017



The Better with Less initiative highlights the company's aims to improve consumer experience and make packaging even more sustainable



Metsä Board launches its clarified product and service portfolio on May 4th at Interpack in Düsseldorf. The company presents its offering of premium paperboards and related services, with focus on contributing to even more sustainable, safe and efficient packaging, now found under one Metsä Board family.



The Better with Less initiative showcases Metsä Board's aim to create, together with its customers, considered and innovative, renewable contemporary packaging solutions fitting brands and demands of the future world.



"Consumers expect better experiences with less environmental impact. Brand owners are looking at how to optimise packaging to be more sustainable, safer and lighter in weight. We are known for our pioneering expertise in high-quality, lightweight paperboards and are committed to improving further. Now with our unified product portfolio and targeted services we can provide even stronger support to our customers to jointly improve sustainability and efficiency of packaging throughout the value chain," says Mika Joukio, CEO of Metsä Board.



As part of the launch Metsä Board renews the product names of its premium quality lightweight paperboards to bring the offering to customers in a clearer way that makes product selection even easier. The three service areas - Packaging Analysis & Design, Availability Services and Technical Expertise and R&D - complement the products and provide collaboration initiatives for joint development with customers to develop better and lighter packaging.



While the company's offering and product names will be harmonised, the products and their specifications will remain unchanged. All Metsä Board mills hold PEFC™ and FSC® Chain-of-Custody certificates, as well as the highest environmental and manufacturing quality standards. Metsä Board's paperboards use fresh forest fibres from sustainably managed northern European forests.



Link to photos



The new brand imagery was created with a Stockholm based photographer and image maker Carl Kleiner. Kleiner is known for creating playful, high quality and eye-catching visuals for global companies such as Calvin Klein, Google, Hermès, H&M and Nike. The new brand visuals utilise the Metsä Group Moose symbol's angular forms to design a striking category colour coded visual. All the images were crafted by hand, through precise printing, cutting, layering of Metsä Board's board materials.



For further information: Marjo Halonen, VP Communications Mobile: +358 (0)50 598 7046 E-mail: marjo.halonen(at)metsagroup.com



Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Follow Metsä Board: Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Instagram Slideshare



Metsä Group www.metsagroup.com



Metsä Group is a forerunner in bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



Follow Metsä Group: Twitter LinkedIn Facebook YouTube Instagram Slideshare