DANVERS, Mass., 2017-05-04 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart support technologies, today reported fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $124.7 million, an increase of 33% compared to revenue of $94.0 million for the same period of fiscal 2016. For fiscal year 2017, total revenue was $445.3 million, up 35% compared to revenue of $329.5 million in fiscal year 2016.



Fourth quarter fiscal 2017 GAAP net income was $14.9 million or $0.33 per diluted share, impacted by $3.1 million or $0.07 per diluted share of one-time items, described below. For the full fiscal year, GAAP net income was $52.1 million or $1.17 per diluted share.



Financial and operating highlights during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 include:



-- Fiscal fourth quarter worldwide Impella® heart pump revenue totaled $118.9 million, an increase of 34% compared to revenue of $88.6 million during -- U.S. Impella heart pump revenue for the quarter grew 32% to $108.2 million from $81.8 million in the prior fiscal year with U.S. patient usage of the Impella heart pumps up 30%. Full year U.S. Impella revenue totaled $387.5 million, up 35% compared to $287.2 million in the prior fiscal year. -- The installed base for Impella 2.5® heart pumps in the U.S. grew by an additional 19 hospitals, which made initial purchases of Impella heart pumps, bringing the installed customer base to 1,138 sites. The installed customer base for Impella CP® heart pumps grew by 44 new U.S. hospitals, bringing the total number of Impella CP sites to 1,016. The installed customer base for Impella 5.0® heart pumps grew by 11 new U.S. hospitals, bringing the total number of Impella 5.0 sites to 453. -- An additional 7 sites made initial purchases of Impella RP® heart pumps during the quarter, bringing the total number of sites to 127. -- Gross margin for fiscal fourth quarter 2017 was 84.6% compared to 84.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. For the full fiscal year, gross margin was 84.1% compared to 84.7% in the prior year. -- Operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was $29.0 million, or 23.3% operating margin, compared to $19.8 million, or 21.1% operating margin in the prior year period. For the full fiscal year, operating income was $90.1 million, or 20.2% of revenue, compared to $65.1 million, or 19.8% of revenue in the prior year. -- The Company generated $18.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, bringing the total to $277.1 million as of March 31, 2017. The Company currently has no debt. -- Fourth quarter fiscal 2017 GAAP net income was $14.9 million or $0.33 per diluted share and full fiscal year GAAP net income was $52.1 million or $1.17 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 of $11.0 million or $0.24 per diluted share and full fiscal year GAAP net income of $38.1 million or $0.85 per diluted share. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company recorded a non-recurring income tax charge of $3.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, related to uncertainty about the utilization of research and development tax credits. -- Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company will adopt a new accounting standard entitled "Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting". Under this new standard, excess tax benefits and deficiencies associated with employee share-based payments will no longer be recognized as additional paid-in capital on the balance sheet, but instead will be recognized directly to income tax expense or benefit in the income statement for the reporting period in which they occur. The adoption of the new accounting standard is likely to introduce positive fluctuations to net income, our tax provision and earnings per share this year, but will not impact Abiomed's operating income or cash tax paid. -- On February 23, 2017, Abiomed announced that it has supported more than 50,000 patients in the U.S. with its Impella® heart pumps. -- On March 19, 2017 at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 66th Annual Scientific Session in Washington, D.C, Abiomed announced and presented data from the Impella® Quality (IQ) Assurance Program, which includes the IQ Database and cVAD Registry TM . The Abiomed IQ Assurance Program is a real-world collection of clinical information derived from the treatment of patients with Impella devices since 2008. Trends in the observational IQ Database, combined with information from Abiomed's Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved cVAD Registry have helped identify best practices and protocols that are associated with improved survival and native heart recovery in hospitals using Impella devices. The data presented also included new data from the Detroit Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (DCSI), which is an unprecedented collaboration between five heart hospitals in Detroit focused on systematic best practices to increase cardiogenic shock survival rates. -- On March 30, 2017, Abiomed announced the Grand Opening of Newly-Expanded manufacturing and training space at Danvers, Massachusetts headquarters. -- Today, Abiomed announced in a separate press release, the first patient enrolled in the STEMI Door to Unloading (DTU) feasibility study.



"Abiomed remains one of the fastest growing GAAP profitable companies and fiscal 2017 was another successful year as we achieved our corporate goals with two FDA approvals, approval in Japan, and dedicated DRGs from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)," said Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Abiomed. "We want to thank our shareholders for their support and all of our employees and customers for their hard work and dedication to patients and our mission of heart recovery."



FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK The Company is giving its fiscal year 2018 guidance for total revenues to be in the range of $555 million to $575 million, an increase of 25% - 29% over the prior year. The Company is also giving its fiscal year 2018 guidance for GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 22% to 24%.



ABOUT ABIOMED Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of Abiomed's existing and new products, the Company's progress toward commercial growth, and future opportunities and expected regulatory approvals. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors, including uncertainties associated with development, testing and related regulatory approvals, including the potential for future losses, complex manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of supply, competition, technological change, government regulation, litigation matters, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and other risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) March 31, March 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,040 $ 48,231 Short-term marketable securities 190,90 163,82 8 2 Accounts receivable, net 54,055 42,821 Inventories 34,931 26,740 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,024 6,778 Total current assets 326,95 288,39 8 2 Long-term marketable securities 47,143 1,000 Property and equipment, net 87,777 23,184 Goodwill 31,045 33,003 In-process research and development 14,482 15,396 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 34,723 58,534 Other assets 8,286 4,422 Total assets $ 550,41 $ 423,93 4 1 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,620 $ 9,381 Accrued expenses 37,703 28,382 Deferred revenue 10,495 8,778 Current portion of capital lease obligation 799 - Total current liabilities 69,617 46,541 Other long-term liabilities 3,251 220 Contingent consideration 9,153 7,563 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 783 832 Capital lease obligation, net of current portion 15,539 - Total liabilities 98,343 55,156 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class B Preferred Stock, $.01 par value - - Authorized - 1,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding - none Common stock, $.01 par value 437 426 Authorized - 100,000,000 shares; Issued - 45,249,281 shares at March 31, 2017 and 43,973,119 shares at March 31, 2016; Outstanding - 43,673,286 shares at March 31, 2017 and 42,596,228 shares at March 31, 2016 Additional paid in capital 565,96 508,62 2 4 Accumulated deficit (46,95 ) (99,07 ) 9 5 Treasury stock at cost - 1,575,995 shares at (46,76 ) (26,66 ) March 31, 2017 and 1,376,891 shares at March 3 0 31, 2016 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,60 ) (14,54 ) 6 0 Total stockholders' equity 452,07 368,77 1 5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 550,41 $ 423,93 4 1



Abiomed, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue: Product revenue $ 124,65 $ 93,951 $ 445,19 $ 329,52 4 5 0 Funded research and 26 6 109 23 development 124,68 93,957 445,30 329,54 0 4 3 Costs and expenses: Cost of product 19,261 14,663 70,627 50,419 revenue Research and 16,325 14,225 66,386 49,759 development Selling, general and 60,100 45,256 218,15 164,26 administrative 3 1 95,686 74,144 355,16 264,43 6 9 Income from operations 28,994 19,813 90,138 65,104 Other income: Investment income, 486 186 1,554 395 net Other (expense) (124 ) 228 (349 ) 339 income, net 362 414 1,205 734 Income before income 29,356 20,227 91,343 65,838 taxes Income tax provision 14,457 9,229 39,227 27,691 Net income $ 14,899 $ 10,998 $ 52,116 $ 38,147 Basic net income per $ 0.34 $ 0.26 $ 1.21 $ 0.90 share Basic weighted average 43,579 42,463 43,238 42,204 shares outstanding Diluted net income per $ 0.33 $ 0.24 $ 1.17 $ 0.85 share Diluted weighted average 44,924 45,112 44,658 44,895 shares outstanding



