The Algerian Minister of Energy Noureddine Boutarfa has revealed that he expects that the reference price for the upcoming tender for 4 GW of solar capacity will not exceed 4 DZD/kWh (approximately $0.04/kWh).

Local newspaper Le Chiffres d'Affaires reports that Boutarfa stressed that the price for projects selected in the tender will be considerably lower than 20 DZD/kWh, the price at which a newly commissioned 3 MW PV plant in Djanet is selling power to the local grid.

Furthermore, Boutarfa said the tender is not being delayed, but added that the government does not want to act under pressure. According to the government's ...

