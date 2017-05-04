NOK Stock: Geared Towards Higher PricesNokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE:NOK) is making a splash in consumer electronics, and this is being touted as the reason why NOK stock has begun to appreciate. I remember a time when a Nokia cell phone was the hottest item, and it rivaled competitors like Motorola. A lot has changed, and both Nokia and Motorola are no longer dominant in this space, but Nokia stock lives on, and with life there is opportunity. There have been a number of bullish developments on the Nokia price chart that are.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...