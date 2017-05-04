Fi Asia-China and ProPak China Join Forces Creating a One Stop Sourcing Platform for Food and Beverage Manufacturers

AMSTERDAM, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Allworld exhibitions joined UBM in December 2016. As a result of this acquisition, both parties have decided to join forces and create a one-stop purchasing platform for the Chinese food and beverage industry. This will be achieved by co-locating food ingredients Asia-China alongside ProPak China at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) in July 2018. Combined, the exhibitions will bring together food ingredients as well as food processing and packaging solutions, to serve the ever-growing food and beverage industry in China.

The combined event will cover over 75,000 sqm across 6 halls at SNIEC, and is expected to attract more than 27,000 professional visitors from China and abroad. Visitors will find special zones onsite for dairy products, beverages, starch and other ingredients. At the event there will be a variety of educational programmes and other innovative features, which will provide visitors with new ideas for business development.

The Chinese food market will be valued at RMB 11.35 trillion in 2018. Given the huge demand from a population of 1.4 billion, coupled with growing desire for quicker and safer food, China's food industry will continue to grow in the future. The combined platform of FiAC and ProPak will be the only event of this scale in China that brings together the entire industry value chain in one place.

Health ingredients China (HiC): 26-28 June 2018

Health ingredients China will continue to take place in June alongside Healthplex & Nutraceutical Products China and NEX. Combined, the events form the leading health exhibition in China and offer visitors the opportunity to source health ingredients, natural extracts, nutraceuticals and finished health products and supplements.

The combined events will cover 6 halls at SNIEC and welcome over 22,000 visitors looking to source health ingredients and finished health products. The event will also continue to be held alongside CPhI China, China's leading pharmaceuticals event, attracting over 50,000 visitors.

China's health and nutrition market has grown vigorously in recent years, as the focus of the industry has shifted from treatment to prevention. The health food and supplements market is valued at a staggering 28.5 billion USD and in recent years has become a top destination for companies seeking solutions to make their food and beverage products healthier.

"We are very excited about these new developments to our Fi Global portfolio," said John van der Valk, Managing Director of UBM EMEA "and we see great growth potential for this new collaboration in the coming years. With the two events clearly positioned, FiAC-ProPak focused on food manufacturing, and HiC on health ingredients and finished health products, we aim to optimally serve the ever growing food and health industries in China."

To find out more about ProPak please visit http://www.ProPakchina.com and for Hi China, please visit http://www.figlobal.com/asia-china/.

We look forward to sharing with you more information about this exciting new move in the coming months.

