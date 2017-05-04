Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CINCINNATI -- Fifth Third Bank Employees Work to Provide 1 Million Meals to Fight Hunger in Communities across the Footprint Source: Fifth Third Bank

WASHINGTON -- WGL Releases Corporate Sustainability Targets for 2025 Source: WGL

ZURICH -- RepRisk releases Benchmarking Report on the DAX companies Source: RepRisk

ARLINGTON, Va. -- AvalonBay Employees Give Back to Communities in 6th Annual Spirit of Caring Month Source: AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

HANOVER, Pa. -- Utz® Quality Foods Supports Wounded Veterans Source: Utz® Quality Foods, LLC

PORTLAND, Maine -- Travelers Institute Recognizes National Small Business Week with Event in Portland, Maine Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

OMAHA, Neb. -- Business Wire Raises Money for Abused and Neglected Children at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting Source: Business Wire

PITTSBURGH -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Liberty Elementary School Students to Encourage Physical Activity Source: UnitedHealthcare

OAKLAND, Calif. -- UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team to Bring Awareness to UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation Source: UnitedHealthcare

ATLANTA -- Share This: Gold Peak® Tea and Feeding America® Ask Fans to Help Provide More than 1 Million Meals* Source: The Coca-Cola Company

Fordham University School of Law to Host Fourth Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Leadership Course Source: Fordham University School of Law

PLANO, Texas -- Rent-A-Center Ditches Suit for Hunger Source: Rent-A-Center, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Viacom Celebrates its 21st Annual Worldwide Day of Service Source: Viacom

DAYTON, Ohio -- Dayton Power and Light Awards Two $50,000 Environmental Grants to Beautify Area Cities Source: The Dayton Power and Light Company

ACCRA, Ghana -- Reach for Change and IKEA Foundation: New Partnership to Impact 84,000 Children in Ethiopia Source: Reach for Change

TORONTO -- Foresters Financial Brings its Purpose to Life in New "Community Matters" Campaign Source: Foresters Financial

LONDON -- Special Olympics and MetLife Foundation Announce International Partnership Source: MetLife Foundation

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Celebrate Florida Clean Water Collaboration Source: Publix

