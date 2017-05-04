

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc.(TFX) said it remains confident in its outlook for 2017 and reaffirmed its full year constant currency revenue growth guidance range, while increased full year adjusted earnings per share guidance range.



On a GAAP basis, revenues in 2017 are expected to increase 10.0% to 11.5% over the prior year, reflecting the anticipated 2.5% unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. On a constant currency basis, the Company estimates that revenues for full year 2017 will increase 12.5% to 14.0%. The forecasted revenue growth includes the impact of Vascular Solutions' product sales, which are expected to contribute approximately 8.5% to 9.0% to our revenue growth on a GAAP and constant currency basis.



The company raised its full year 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations guidance from a range of $5.04 to $5.08 to a range of $5.59 to $5.66. The increase in the full year 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations guidance range is primarily due to changes in projected intangible amortization expense associated with the acquisition of Vascular Solutions. The Company raised its full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance from a range of $8.00 to $8.15 to a guidance range of $8.05 to $8.23. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.10 per share for 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX