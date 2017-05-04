

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth slowed slightly in March, yet the pace of expansion remained robust, preliminary data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Sales rose a seasonally-and-working-day adjusted 7.7 percent year-on-year following 8.1 percent growth in February.



Food, beverages and tobacco sales grew 2.4 percent, while non-food sales jumped 12.4 percent.



Compared to the previous month, sales increased 1 percent after a 2.1 percent gain in February. Sales rose for a third straight month.



