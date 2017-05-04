New Review of The Role of Ultra-widefield Retinal Imaging as a Standard Assessment Tool in the Cataract Practice - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

LONDON, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Published recently in theUSOphthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Kerry K Assil and V Nicholas Batra, discuss the comprehensive evaluation of retinal health prior to and following cataract surgery is critical to supporting optimal outcomes. In addition to the importance of identifying retinal pathology that may prevent or delay cataract surgery, continuous advances in refractive intraocular lens technology and cataract surgical technique, coupled with increasingly high expectations regarding visual outcomes among younger patients, make the consideration of long-term quality of vision paramount in the cataract assessment. Optos®ultrawidefield retinal imaging supports this clinical objective by providing imaging standardization in a streamlined, patient-friendly exam process, supporting robust documentation that facilitates mapping of disease progression, and offering potential economic advantages in a resource-constrained environment.

Disclosure:Kerry K Assil has nothing to disclose in relation to this article. V Nicholas Batra participated in a panel case presentation sponsored by Optos. The publication of this article was supported by Optos.

