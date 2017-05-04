

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $317 million, or $0.79 per share. This was higher than $303 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $3.26 billion. This was up from $3.00 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $317 Mln. vs. $303 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -Revenue (Q2): $3.26 Bln vs. $3.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.7%



