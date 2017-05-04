Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market Opportunity Landscape Report 2017-2022 - A Big Opportunity Ahead with More Connected Devices - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Apr 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Opportunity Landscape for the Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market, Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

With the need for efficiency and complexity, the cost of testing has been increasing. Automated test equipment (ATE) systems are expensive capital equipment that test the chipset and components at high speeds and accuracy. Consumer demand for low-cost products has placed increasing pressure on the cost of testing.

With the increased volume of products in specific applications, along with reduced pricing, reducing the cost of testing to increase volumes is necessary, thus directly increasing the profitability and returns from the highly expensive ATE.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



- Key Findings

- Executive Summary

- Market Engineering Measurements

- CEO's Perspective



2. Market Overview



- Market Overview-Scope of Study

- Market Overview-Key Questions This Study Will Answer

- Market Overview-Segmentation

- Market Overview-Distribution Channels



3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Semiconductor ATE Market



- Market Drivers

- Drivers Explained

- Market Restraints

- Restraints Explained



4. Forecast and Trends-Total Semiconductor ATE Market



- Market Engineering Measurements

- Forecast Assumptions

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Discussion

- Pricing Trends Analysis

- Total Semiconductor ATE Market?Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast by Region

- Global Hot Spots

- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

- Revenue Forecast by End-user Segment

- End-user Segment Analysis



5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Semiconductor ATE Market



- Competitive Analysis-Market Share

- Market Share Analysis

- Competitive Environment

- SWOT Analysis of Top Competitors

- Competitive Factors and Assessment



6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



- Growth Opportunity-Future of Consumer Electronics

- Growth Opportunity-Virtual World and Wireless

- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

- TIES Project-5 Major Growth Opportunities for Semiconductor ATE



7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications



- Market Overview-Impact of Test and Measurement Industry Mega Trends on the Semiconductor ATE Market

- Mega Trend Impact on the Test and Measurement Industry



8. The CEO's 360 Degree Perspectiveon the Test and Measurement Industry



- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Test and Measurement Industry



9. Memory ATE Market Breakdown



- Memory ATE Market Breakdown

- Key Findings

- Market Engineering Measurements

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Discussion

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

- Market Share

- Market Share Analysis

- Key Product Offerings



10. Non-memory ATE Market Breakdown



- Non-memory ATE Market Breakdown

- Key Findings

- Market Engineering Measurements

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Discussion

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast by Region

- Key Product Offerings



11. Discrete ATE Market Breakdown



- Key Findings

- Market Engineering Measurements

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Discussion

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast By Region Discussion



12. Test Handlers Market Breakdown



- Key Findings

- Market Engineering Measurements

- Revenue Forecast

- Revenue Forecast Discussion

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment

- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

- Revenue Forecast by Region

- Market Share

- Market Share Analysis

- Competitive Environment

- SWOT Analysis-Top Competitors



13. PXI-The Alternative for Low-cost Testing



- PXI in Semiconductor Testing-An Overview



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t5qnzv/opportunity





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716