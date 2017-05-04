

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $36.0 million, or $0.18 per share. This was higher than $25.2 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $456.0 million. This was up from $433.1 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $36.0 Mln. vs. $25.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q1): $456.0 Mln vs. $433.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.58 - $1.70



