LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- ASAP Expo dba ASAP International Holdings (OTCQB: ASAE) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the DoubleTree by Hilton Salt Lake City Airport hotel, located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Plasencia Group represented Laurus Corporation in the sale of the 288-guestroom hotel to ASAP Holdings, a global investment management company.

As the preeminent full service hotel in the Salt Lake City Airport area, the DoubleTree has performed exceptionally well. Salt Lake City is such an exciting and dynamic market. The ongoing airport expansion, emerging tech economy, government, religious and university travel, and unparalleled skiing and National Park access leave the DoubleTree poised for continued success.

The DoubleTree is positioned at the heart of the thriving International Center business and manufacturing district near Salt Lake City International Airport, and is only ten minutes from the city's downtown area. The property's convenient location, lakefront setting, and superior meeting space and amenities allow the hotel to capture the market's growing corporate and leisure demand.

Jerome Yuan, CIO of ASAP International, stated, "We have a great track record of success with the Doubletree brand and franchise. We look forward to continued success with long term partners through this investment."

About ASAP International Holdings

ASAP is a holding company that operates real estate, investment banking and consulting for Chinese companies. Our mission is to be the bridge between China and the Western world. Our Real Estate division assists with institutional and high net-worth individuals with acquisition advisory and asset management. In past few years, ASAP is one of the most active hotel buyers in the U.S. and has consulted its clients with the successful acquisitions around 30 hotels with total value close to $1 Billion.

