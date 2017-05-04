

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors or KAREA, the real estate private equity arm of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., Sentio Healthcare Properties, Inc., Sentio Investments, LLC and KKR (KKR) announced a definitive merger agreement under which affiliates of KAREA will acquire Sentio by way of merger. KAREA will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Sentio in an all-cash transaction based on an estimated total asset value of $825 million.



Sentio is a public, non-listed real estate investment trust, externally advised by Sentio Investments, with a portfolio of 34 properties including senior housing communities and medical office buildings in 16 states across the U.S.



