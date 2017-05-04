Antibiotic Resistance Trends Among Ocular Pathogens in the US-Cumulative Results from the Antibiotic Resistance Monitoring in Ocular Microorganisms (ARMOR) Surveillance Study - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

LONDON, May 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Published recently in US Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Penny A Asbell and Christine M Sanfilippo report the results of the multicenter, prospective Antibiotic Resistance Monitoring in Ocular micRoorganisms (ARMOR) study, an ongoing surveillance study designed to investigate antibiotic resistance rates and trends among Staphylococcus aureus, coagulase-negative staphylococci (CoNS; includes Staphylococcus epidermidis), Streptococcus pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Haemophilus influenzae isolates from ocular infections. Results for more than 4,000 isolates collected from 2009 -2015, representing 7 years of ARMOR, were presented. More than a third of S. aureus and almost half of all CoNS isolates were found to be resistant to methicillin. Staphylococcal isolates also showed high levels of multidrug resistance (resistance to ‰¥3 antibacterial drug classes) with 76.4% and 73.7% of methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) and methicillin-resistant CoNS (MRCoNS) isolates, respectively, demonstrating multidrug resistance. Resistance among S. pneumoniae was notable for azithromycin (36.8%) and for penicillin (34.0%), whereas P. aeruginosa and H. influenzae were generally susceptible to the antibiotic classes tested. Longitudinal analyses demonstrated a small decrease in methicillin resistance among S. aureus over the 7-year study period, which may be a result of improved antibiotic stewardship. Continued surveillance of antibiotic resistance among ocular pathogens is warranted.

Disclosure: Penny A Asbell is a consultant to Perrigo and Kurobe, and participates in advisory boards for Valeant/Bausch + Lomb. She is a speaker on continuing medical education topics at professional meetings for Vindico. Christine M Sanfilippo is an employee of Bausch + Lomb.

touchOPHTHALMOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes the US Ophthalmic Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specializing in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of ophthalmology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

