Global Cold Plasma Market is Likely to Experience an Excellent CAGR of 12.2% Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022, as per a New Report from Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Cold Plasma Market by Regime Type (Low-Pressure and Atmospheric Pressure), by Application Type (Cleaning & Activation, Coating, Decontamination, Wound Healing, Adhesion, Finishing, Sterilization, and Others), by End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronic, Food, Medical, Textile, Polymers & Plastics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017 - 2022.

This 225 pages market report, from Stratview Research, studies the global cold plasma market over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Global Cold Plasma Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global cold plasma market offers an impressive CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach US$ 2,536 million in 2022, which offers an opportunity to the industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of global cold plasma market. The author of the report cited continuous innovations in cold plasma technology, rising demand for eco-friendly products, increasing use of cold plasma in food packaging industry, introduction of stringent safety standards in various industries including food safety, and growing needs for frozen food as some of the growth drivers of the cold plasma market.

Electrical & electronic industry is forecasted to remain the largest segment of cold plasma over the next five years, driven by its increasing preference in semiconductors. The food industry is projected to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by increased safety standards with higher demand for non-hazardous plasmas.

In terms of application type, cleaning & activation is projected to remain the largest application of cold plasma during the forecast period, propelled by an increasing penetration in the electrical & electronic and polymer & plastics industries. Decontamination currently holds a diminutive share in the global cold plasma market but is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by the food industry.

As per the study, both low and atmospheric pressure cold plasmas are projected to grow at impressive rates over the next five years.

In terms of region, Europe is projected to remain the largest market for cold plasma during the forecast period, driven by the presence of several cold plasma suppliers and high research & development activities in the major European markets. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the same period driven by the continuous shift of electronic manufacturing to Asia countries, increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food, growing manufacturing facilities of textiles, and increasing production of polymers.

Global cold plasma market is highly fragmented with the presence of few global players and several small regional players.ADTEC Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Enercon Industries Corporation, Europlasma NV, Henniker Plasma, Neoplas Tools GmbH, Nordson Corporation, P2i Limited, Plasmatreat GmbH, Tantec A/S, and Vetaphone A/S are major players in the global cold plasma market. Development of new applications, innovations in new technology, and collaboration with customers are some of the key strategies adopted by major companies to gain a competitive edge over the others.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global cold plasma market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

The global cold plasma market is segmented into the following categories:

Global Cold Plasma Market by Regime Type:

Low-Pressure (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Atmospheric Pressure (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Cold Plasma Market by End-Use Industry Type:

Electrical & Electronic (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Food (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Medical (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Textiles (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Polymers & Plastics (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Cold Plasma Market by Application Type:

Cleaning & Activation (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Coating (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Decontamination (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Wound healing (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Adhesion (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Finishing (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Sterilization (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Global Cold Plasma Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , the UK, Russia , and Rest of the Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of the Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the world(Country Analysis: Latin America , Middle East , and Others)

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.



