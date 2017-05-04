ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCQB: ADMG), based in the People's Republic of China, a producer and supplier of direct reduced iron (DRI) feedstock for China's steel manufacturing and processing industries, attended the 5th World DRI and Pellet Conference held in Dubai, UAE, April 26-27, 2017.

Coming at a pivotal time for the Company as it relaunches direct reduced iron (DRI) production after a 2-year shutdown for environmental and production upgrades, management was able to enhance relationships with new and existing suppliers and gain new technical and industry awareness.

About Adamant DRI

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group produces and sells direct reduced iron for use as feedstock to Chinese state owned and locally owned steel manufacturers. The Company is now emerging from a 2-year retooling period in response to Chinese environmental reforms. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol ADMG. Adamant DRI is based in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, People's Republic of China.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding prospects, statements of future expectations, future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time.

