TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE: MTA)(OTCQB: EXCFF)(FRANKFURT: X9CP) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Matamec Exploration Inc. ("Matamec") to acquire net smelter return ("NSR") royalties on properties located in Timmins, Ontario. The upfront payment will be, CAD$500,000 in cash and 2,000,000 common shares valued at $0.50 for CAD$1,000,000 of value and a total acquisition price of CAD$1,500,000. Each common share will have one half warrant. Each full warrant will have a term of two years with an exercise price of $0.75.

SUMMARY OF ROYALTIES

Properties owned by Goldcorp:

-- Hoyle Pond Extension Royalty - 1% royalty on the leased mining rights located in Hoyle township, east of the Hoyle Pond Gold Mine. The NSR royalty on the leased mining rights shall be payable after the initial 500,000 ounces gold equivalent threshold is met; -- The fee simple mining rights - 1% royalty located in Hoyle township, east of the Hoyle Pond Gold Mine; -- Colbert/Anglo Property - 1% royalty on the mining rights located in Matheson township, east of the Hoyle Pond Gold Mine with a right to buy back 0.375% of such NSR royalty for an amount of CAD$500,000.

Property owned by Glencore PLC:

-- Bint Property - 1% NSR located in Matheson township, east of the Hoyle Pond Gold Mine.

Property owned by International Explorers and Prospectors Inc

-- Montclerg Property - 1% NSR located on the Pipestone Fault in the Timmins Gold Camp, an area that has produced more than 70 million ounces of gold from large deposits that exceed 1,800m in depth.

"This acquisition consolidates the other half of the existing royalties on the Hoyle Pond extension properties that we acquired in November 2016. This gives Metalla 2% on the extension of one of the highest grade mines in Timmins that has averaged between 150,000 and 160,000 ounces of gold (Au) at 14gpt annually over the past few years," stated Brett Heath, President of Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Metalla is also pleased to report that the strategic High Stream Corp acquisition previously described in the news release dated September 1, 2016 has been completed.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the transactions contemplated under the Matamec transaction (the "Transaction"), anticipated cash flows upon completion of the Transaction, the completion of the Transaction and proposed future transactions Metalla may undertake and their expected timing. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Metalla to control or predict, that may cause Metalla's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Metalla will purchase gold and receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Metalla's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production based interests.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Brett Heath, President and Director

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Contacts:

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.

416-925-0090

info@metallaroyalty.com

www.metallaroyalty.com



