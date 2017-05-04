TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/04/17 -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT)(OTCQB: SPLIF)(FRANKFURT: 2NU) is pleased to announce an update on the roll-out of its edible product lines.

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High commented - "I believe that edible products will be the cornerstone of the Company's success. They represent the highest margin marijuana infused products and will be key in driving the Company's profitability as we continue to establish facilities throughout the country. I am excited to employ the expertise that I acquired through my 20 plus years of experience in the manufacture of chocolate products and other foods and confectionaries in order to make Nutritional High's products the standard of the industry."

Product Types

Initially, Nutritional High intends to target the higher end of the chocolate market segment as it rolls out its edibles. Premium high grade chocolates will be utilized to create unique combinations of infused fruit and nut clusters that will be focused on taste, texture, and consumer experience. Product lines will include gourmet milk chocolates, as well as high quality 70% cocoa dark chocolate. As there are restrictions on the THC content for edible products, the Company has determined that the FLI chocolate products will contain 6 pieces per box. Each piece will have 10 mg of THC which will optimize the margins for the products. These attributes may vary from state-to-state, depending on content restrictions and market dynamics.

Following the roll-out of FLI chocolate products, we will aggressively pursue additional products such as hard candies, gummies and other innovative food concepts that are currently being tested by the Company.

Edible Product Roll-Out in Colorado

While Palo Verde has been focused on production and sales of its bulk oil and vape pen cartridge products, Nutritional High has been working with the Palo Verde staff to plan the roll-out of FLI-branded edible products noted above. To this end, Palo Verde is preparing to accept delivery of semi-automated chocolate enrobing equipment, which is expected to arrive at the plant later this month. Packaging design is near completion and will be introduced once Palo Verde is ready to run its first batch of products in the near future.

In addition to chocolate truffles, Palo Verde will also introduce other chocolate covered products with varying texture and taste attributes. While the primary focus will be long shelf life products, Palo Verde may experiment with shorter shelf life products, such as cookies, to provide a wider product choice to its dispensary clients.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

