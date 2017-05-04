GREENWICH, CT--(Marketwired - May 04, 2017) - Tri-State LED, a division of LED lighting technology leader Revolution Lighting Technologies, today announced it completed the installation of LED lighting at Bobby Valentine's Sports Academy, located in Stamford, Connecticut. The newly constructed 40,000 square foot sports facility, which officially opened on April 2 nd , will utilize high efficiency LED lighting and control solutions to improve lighting energy use by more than 60% versus conventional lighting technologies.

The project began with a comprehensive assessment by Tri-State LED to develop the most energy efficient program, installing solutions including Revolution Lighting Technologies' high performance LED tubes. To maximize overall energy performance, the LED lighting was integrated with a cloud-based, comprehensive lighting controls platform, providing real-time monitoring and management throughout the facility, including batting cages, playing fields, support and administrative offices. Integration of this advanced control solution is expected to enhance lighting energy savings by an additional 10-15%.

"Thanks to the experts at Tri-State LED, Bobby Valentine's Sports Academy is now home to the latest technology in high-efficiency LED lighting and controls," said Tim Giuliano, Director, Bobby Valentine's Sports Academy. "Tri-State's expertise in the field, as well as their constant communication and attention to Bobby Valentine's Sports Academy's needs, led to a successful and pleasurable building experience. Tri-State's recommendations and adaptability were paramount when designing one of the most versatile sports academy's in the area."

In addition to superior efficiency, light quality was a core goal for the facility management team, working with Tri-State LED, who developed photometric layouts to ensure greater light output, and maintain a high-end experience for athletes and attendees of the facility. These benefits combined with LED's superior lamp life, lasting three times longer than conventional fluorescent lighting, and Revolution Lighting's market leading 10-year warranties, provide significant long-term operational and maintenance cost savings.

"We are proud for the opportunity to work with Bobby Valentine's Sports Academy to bring the industry's best LED lighting technologies to achieve their energy efficiency goals," said Brian Bailey, Project Manager, Tri-State LED. "Selection by Bobby Valentine's is a testament to the confidence in our company to provide exceptional service at every point in the project."

Energy usage, particularly lighting, is a tremendous expense for sports facilities due to the extensive requirements to illuminate facilities of that size. Savings for a 90,000 square foot facility that installs LED lighting and controls could exceed $110,000 annually. Tri-State LED is well positioned to support these facilities, achieving their energy savings and lighting goals through its comprehensive turnkey solutions, including scope and budget development, incentive procurement and project management.

