

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) released earnings for first quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $425 million, or $0.62 per share. This was down from $458 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $1.95 billion. This was down from $2.01 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $425 Mln. vs. $458 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $1.95 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX