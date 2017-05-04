

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) released earnings for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.66 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $0.30 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $22.04 million. This was up from $20.83 million last year.



Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.66 Mln. vs. $0.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 453.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 450.0% -Revenue (Q1): $22.04 Mln vs. $20.83 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.8%



