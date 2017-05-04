Metsä Group Stock Exchange Release 4 May 2017 at 2.30 pm EET



Metsäliitto Cooperative's Supervisory Board has in its meeting on 4 May 2017 appointed M.Sc (Engineering) Ilkka Hämälä the CEO of Metsäliitto Cooperative as of 1 January 2018. Hämälä starts as the President and CEO of Metsä Group on 1 April 2018. Kari Jordan, the President and CEO since 2006, is responsible for Metsä Group's result until the end of 2017 and will retire on 1 April 2018.



Hämälä has worked for Metsä Group since 1988. Since 2008 he has been the CEO of Metsä Fibre Oy and a member of Metsä Group Executive Management Team.



More information about Ilkka Hämälä on www.metsagroup.com.



Metsä Group is a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



