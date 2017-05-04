

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) released earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $6.25 million, or $0.28 per share. This was higher than $3.54 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $21.29 million. This was up from $16.51 million last year.



Ceva Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $6.25 Mln. vs. $3.54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 76.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.28 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q1): $21.29 Mln vs. $16.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 29.0%



